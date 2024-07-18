Paddy Pimblett rejects Conor McGregor’s suggestion that UFC 304 isn’t a great card

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has rejected Conor McGregor’s view that UFC 304 isn’t a fantastic card.

As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be heading to Manchester, England next weekend. In addition to two title fights, there are plenty of other fascinating bouts on the card – including Paddy Pimblett vs Bobby Green.

Pimblett is set for one of the biggest challenges of his career against Green and if he wins, it could vault him into a real position of importance in the lightweight division.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, said a few months back that he didn’t think UFC 304 was worthy of being a pay-per-view card. As you can imagine, Pimblett didn’t agree during a recent interview with Best Online Poker Sites.