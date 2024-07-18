Paddy Pimblett rejects Conor McGregor’s suggestion that UFC 304 isn’t a great card
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has rejected Conor McGregor’s view that UFC 304 isn’t a fantastic card.
As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be heading to Manchester, England next weekend. In addition to two title fights, there are plenty of other fascinating bouts on the card – including Paddy Pimblett vs Bobby Green.
Pimblett is set for one of the biggest challenges of his career against Green and if he wins, it could vault him into a real position of importance in the lightweight division.
Conor McGregor, meanwhile, said a few months back that he didn’t think UFC 304 was worthy of being a pay-per-view card. As you can imagine, Pimblett didn’t agree during a recent interview with Best Online Poker Sites.
Pimblett questions McGregor
“To be honest, that’s a mad shout from Conor. I think it’s the best card that the UFC have put on in the UK ever. You’ve got a welterweight title fight, rematch, Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad. People want to see that rematch because Belal’s been on a win streak lately. Obviously the Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes rematch, the first time they fought Tom’s knee exploded in like 20 seconds. Everyone wants to see that fight again. Me vs Bobby Green. That could be a main event of the Fight Night card. Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze is going to be a great fight as well, so I don’t know what he’s on about there. That’s a mad one, and I really like Conor – but if anyone ever put his name on a contract and sent it to me, I’d be like, cha-ching! You never know. We’ll see what happens. I’ll be negotiating after this fight. One of these f*****g stupid influencers might get on and want to have me a boxing match for a couple of million. And I’ll be in!”
Quotes via Best Online Poker Sites
Who do you side with here? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
