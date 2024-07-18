Eddie Hearn explains what Mike Perry must do to emerge victorious in upcoming Jake Paul bout

By Susan Cox - July 18, 2024

Eddie Hearn is explaining what Mike Perry must do to emerge victorious in upcoming Jake Paul boxing bout.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry

This Saturday night, July 20th, will see Jake Paul get in the ring with Mike Perry at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Matchroom Boxing chairman, Eddie Hearn, is weighing in on what he believes it will take for Perry to beat Paul this weekend.

Hearn, speaking with ‘DAZN’ shared his thoughts on what ‘Platinum’ must do in order to win:

“(Perry’s only chance is to) break his legs. Mike Perry is a welterweight that I think was in the UFC at middleweight, and the fight is at 200 pounds. He has absolutely no chance. And by the way, Mike Perry, I’m sure, is a really tough guy, and at 160-170 pounds, he’s probably a right handful. But you can’t give 30 pounds away.”

Continuing, Hearn said:

“Jake’s not great, but he’s a big lump, and he’s strong and he can punch a little bit, as well. I think he’ll stop Mike Perry.”

Paul was originally scheduled to fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson this weekend, but Tyson had to postpone due to illness. The Tyson fight has been rescheduled for Friday, November 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will be streamed live on Netflix.

Eddie Hearn spoke about the upcoming bout with Mike Tyson saying:

“The Jake Paul machine works when he’s in a big fight. There’s some interest in Mike Perry, and if the Mike Tyson fight does happen – which I don’t think it will – I’m sure that will do big numbers.”

Concluding, Hearn talked about Paul’s credibility as a boxer (h/t MMAJunkie):

“But he needs a dance partner. He’s stuck between a boxer and an influencer. The influencer fights are going to make him more money. He wants the credibility for boxing, but he’s not actually willing to take a proper fight in boxing. A part of him wants to establish himself and get the credibility as a boxer, but he can’t fight anyone too good because he’ll get beat.”

Do you agree with Eddie Hearns’ take on the Paul vs. Perry fight? Will you be watching this weekend?

