Paddy Pimblett reveals former UFC lightweight champion could be next: “I’ll punch his head in”

Paddy Pimblett believes a fight with former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos could be next.

‘The Baddy’ returned to the octagon on the UFC 304 main card Saturday night in Manchester. Back for the first time since a decision victory over Tony Ferguson in December, Paddy Pimblett faced King Green. The longtime veteran was coming off a victory over Jim Miller in April and was considered the Brit’s biggest test to date.

Well, Paddy Pimblett passed that test with flying colors. The rising lightweight contender needed less than a round to submit Green, putting him to sleep just minutes into the first frame. Following the victory, Pimblett showed interest in facing Renato Moicano next. Furthermore, he’s down for the chance to coach The Ultimate Fighter opposite the Brazilian.

However, if that fight doesn’t come together, he’s got another idea. Speaking in an interview with Full Send MMA following his UFC 304 victory, Paddy Pimblett showed interest in a bout with Rafael dos Anjos. For his part, the Brazilian is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot in March.

As of now, Rafael dos Anjos hasn’t booked a return to the cage but has shown interest in fighting at welterweight. If the Brazilian decides to stay at 155 pounds, he could find himself in a bout with ‘The Baddy’. Speaking in the interview, Paddy Pimblett explained that he wanted to fight the former UFC champion over comments he’s made in the past.

“There are some names [that could be next].” Paddy Pimblett stated in the interview, following his UFC 304 victory over King Green. “Renato beat Jalin [Turner] though. I’ve seen dos Anjos say himself that he’s moving up to welterweight, he’s not fighting at lightweight anymore. So, you never know, I could end up moving higher than 15 in the rankings if ‘RDA’ moves up.”

He continued, “I have also seen ‘RDA’s tweet about me in the past, though. So if he wants his head punched in, I’ll punch his head in. But, as I say, I’m thinking Moicano [is] more than likely [next over dos Anjos].”

What do you make of these comments from UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett? Do you want to see ‘The Baddy’ fight Rafael dos Anjos or Renato Moicano next?