Paddy Pimblett reveals former UFC lightweight champion could be next: “I’ll punch his head in”

By Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes a fight with former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos could be next.

Paddy Pimblett

‘The Baddy’ returned to the octagon on the UFC 304 main card Saturday night in Manchester. Back for the first time since a decision victory over Tony Ferguson in December, Paddy Pimblett faced King Green. The longtime veteran was coming off a victory over Jim Miller in April and was considered the Brit’s biggest test to date.

Well, Paddy Pimblett passed that test with flying colors. The rising lightweight contender needed less than a round to submit Green, putting him to sleep just minutes into the first frame. Following the victory, Pimblett showed interest in facing Renato Moicano next. Furthermore, he’s down for the chance to coach The Ultimate Fighter opposite the Brazilian.

However, if that fight doesn’t come together, he’s got another idea. Speaking in an interview with Full Send MMA following his UFC 304 victory, Paddy Pimblett showed interest in a bout with Rafael dos Anjos. For his part, the Brazilian is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot in March.

RELATED: KAMARU USMAN BELIEVES LEON EDWARDS SHOULD MOVE TO MIDDLEWEIGHT AFTER UFC 304 LOSS: “NOT A LOT OF THEM ARE GRAPPLING”

Paddy Pimblett reveals Rafael dos Anjos could be next following UFC 304 submission win

As of now, Rafael dos Anjos hasn’t booked a return to the cage but has shown interest in fighting at welterweight. If the Brazilian decides to stay at 155 pounds, he could find himself in a bout with ‘The Baddy’. Speaking in the interview, Paddy Pimblett explained that he wanted to fight the former UFC champion over comments he’s made in the past.

“There are some names [that could be next].” Paddy Pimblett stated in the interview, following his UFC 304 victory over King Green. “Renato beat Jalin [Turner] though. I’ve seen dos Anjos say himself that he’s moving up to welterweight, he’s not fighting at lightweight anymore. So, you never know, I could end up moving higher than 15 in the rankings if ‘RDA’ moves up.”

He continued, “I have also seen ‘RDA’s tweet about me in the past, though. So if he wants his head punched in, I’ll punch his head in. But, as I say, I’m thinking Moicano [is] more than likely [next over dos Anjos].”

What do you make of these comments from UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett? Do you want to see ‘The Baddy’ fight Rafael dos Anjos or Renato Moicano next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman believes Leon Edwards should move to middleweight after UFC 304 loss: "Not a lot of them are grappling"

Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

VIDEO | Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili get into heated back-and-forth during promo shoot: "You wanna die?"

Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and top contender Merab Dvalishvili are ramping up the trash talk ahead of their title bout.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington reveals recent run-in with Dustin Poirier: "If he wanted to do something, he could have done something"

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Colby Covington had a recent run-in with rival and former teammate Dustin Poirier.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards's coach reveals he entered UFC 304 with a significant back injury: "He couldn't wrestle"

Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards wasn’t at his physical best entering the fight with Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Colby Covington reacts after Belal Muhammad dethrones Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “He just doesn’t have that hunger anymore”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Former interim welterweight title holder Colby Covington is reacting after Belal Muhammad dethroned Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings see Belal Muhammad debut at #6, with Tom Aspinall moving up to #9

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024
Robelis Despaigne
UFC

Robelis Despaigne booked for October UFC return against former NFL player Austen Lane

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Robelis Despaigne is booked to return to the UFC this October against form NFL player Austen Lane.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a “foregone conclusion” that Tom Aspinall beats Jon Jones: “He can never been counted out from a fight”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a ‘foregone conclusion’ that Tom Aspinall would beat Jon Jones in a potential title unification bout.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to the potential outcome that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire at UFC 309: “I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the idea that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could both retire following UFC 309.

Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s title win at UFC 304: “I just helped him in small things”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has insisted that he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s triumph at UFC 304.