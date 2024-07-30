Kamaru Usman believes Leon Edwards should move to middleweight after UFC 304 loss: “Not a lot of them are grappling”

By Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024

Kamaru Usman believes that Leon Edwards should consider a move up in weight following his UFC 304 loss.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards

‘Rocky’ returned to the octagon in Manchester over the weekend. Back for the first time since a dominant decision victory over Colby Covington in December, Leon Edwards faced Belal Muhammad. The UFC welterweight champion entered the contest a heavy favorite, having dominated their first encounter in March 2021 until an eye poke caused a no-contest.

However, ‘Remember The Name’ shocked the world in the main event of UFC 304. Using a wrestling-heavy gameplan, Muhammad took down the champion again and again. After five hard-fought rounds, Leon Edwards lost his title by unanimous decision. In the process, foiling his plans to move to middleweight for a future championship bout.

However, Kamaru Usman believes that the British fighter should move up to middleweight anyway. Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound Show alongside Henry Cejudo, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ reacted to Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2. Usman is no stranger to fighting the former welterweight champion, going 1-2 in their trilogy.

RELATED: LEON EDWARDS PROMISES TO REGAIN WELTERWEIGHT TITLE IN FIRST STATEMENT AFTER UFC 304 LOSS: “I WILL GET THIS BACK IN BLOOD”

Kamaru Usman believes Leon Edwards should move to middleweight following UFC 304

In the discussion, Kamaru Usman argued that the move would be a good one given the lack of high-level grapplers at middleweight. While Leon Edwards has defeated grapplers in the past, he struggled badly on Saturday. With that in mind, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ believes that the Brit should move up, if he can put on weight properly.

“I’m interested to see how Leon Edwards is going to regroup.” Kamaru Usman stated on the podcast, discussing UFC 304. “How he’s going to get back at [welterweight], if he does get back. I know he was talking about moving up before this, and he’s a guy I would like to see move up to middleweight. I would like to see him move up to middleweight, if he can put the size on.”

He continued, “He and his style [works well at 185]. I would like to see him move to middleweight because there’s not a lot of middleweights that are grappling, like a guy like myself, like Belal, or some of these other guys that can grapple. I wouldn’t mind seeing him at middleweight.”

What do you make of these comments about former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards? Do you agree with Kamaru Usman?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kamaru Usman Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

VIDEO | Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili get into heated back-and-forth during promo shoot: "You wanna die?"

Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024
Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington reveals recent run-in with Dustin Poirier: "If he wanted to do something, he could have done something"

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Colby Covington had a recent run-in with rival and former teammate Dustin Poirier.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards's coach reveals he entered UFC 304 with a significant back injury: "He couldn't wrestle"

Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards wasn’t at his physical best entering the fight with Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Colby Covington reacts after Belal Muhammad dethrones Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “He just doesn’t have that hunger anymore”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Former interim welterweight title holder Colby Covington is reacting after Belal Muhammad dethroned Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad
Tom Aspinall

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings see Belal Muhammad debut at #6, with Tom Aspinall moving up to #9

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings have been released with Belal Muhammad debuting at #6 and Tom Aspinall moving up to #9.

Robelis Despaigne

Robelis Despaigne booked for October UFC return against former NFL player Austen Lane

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024
Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a “foregone conclusion” that Tom Aspinall beats Jon Jones: “He can never been counted out from a fight”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a ‘foregone conclusion’ that Tom Aspinall would beat Jon Jones in a potential title unification bout.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to the potential outcome that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire at UFC 309: “I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the idea that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could both retire following UFC 309.

Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s title win at UFC 304: “I just helped him in small things”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has insisted that he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s triumph at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Report | Muhammad Mokaev attempted to negotiate with PFL well before final fight of UFC contract: “UFC got wind of this and considered it the last straw”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC’s final straw with Muhammad Mokaev was reportedly his attempt to negotiate with PFL prior to the final fight on his contract.