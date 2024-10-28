Paddy Pimblett remains confident he could beat “hand sanitizer boy” Ilia Topuria after watching UFC 308: “I still think I beat him”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett still believes he could beat Ilia Topuria, even after watching his triumphant win at UFC 308.

On Saturday night, Ilia Topuria was able to defeat Max Holloway via knockout in the main event of UFC 308. It truly cemented his position as one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts, and also one of the most dangerous. Now, as ‘Blessed’ heads back to the drawing board, Topuria looks set to reign over the featherweight division for as long as he pleases.

Back in the day, you may remember him feuding with UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett. The two had a series of altercations online, and then when they were in the same fighter hotel during a fight week, they were actually involved in a physical scuffle too.

This led to talks of a fight between them that never quite materialized. Now, after Topuria’s win over Holloway, Pimblett has given his thoughts on that bout actually coming to fruition.