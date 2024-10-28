Paddy Pimblett remains confident he could beat “hand sanitizer boy” Ilia Topuria after watching UFC 308: “I still think I beat him”

By Harry Kettle - October 28, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett still believes he could beat Ilia Topuria, even after watching his triumphant win at UFC 308.

Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria

On Saturday night, Ilia Topuria was able to defeat Max Holloway via knockout in the main event of UFC 308. It truly cemented his position as one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts, and also one of the most dangerous. Now, as ‘Blessed’ heads back to the drawing board, Topuria looks set to reign over the featherweight division for as long as he pleases.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett claims Ilia Topuria is “scared to take the fight” with Max Holloway

Back in the day, you may remember him feuding with UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett. The two had a series of altercations online, and then when they were in the same fighter hotel during a fight week, they were actually involved in a physical scuffle too.

This led to talks of a fight between them that never quite materialized. Now, after Topuria’s win over Holloway, Pimblett has given his thoughts on that bout actually coming to fruition.

Pimblett gives his view on Topuria

“Heavy. Hand sanitizer boy with the win. Heavy. Well done, Ilia. Give you your due, lad. 16-0. Hand sanitizer boy. Can’t wait for him to come back up to lightweight. Still think I’d beat him. I really do. I still think I’d beat him, lad. Whether he’s just beat Max Holloway or not. I still think I’d beat him lad, by kicking him on the feet or taking him down and submitting him. I genuinely think I’d beat him. But, congrats Ilia Topuria, well done son, congratulations lad.”

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria are at very different points in their careers. Still, it’d be interesting to see them throw down at some point in the future.

How would this fight go? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

