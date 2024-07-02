Paddy Pimblett claims Ilia Topuria is “scared to take the fight” with Max Holloway

Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria is sacred to take the fight with Max Holloway for his first title defense.

Topuria became the UFC’s featherweight champion back in February with a knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski. He does not have his next fight booked but all signs point to him facing Holloway next.

However, Paddy Pimblett says the fight is not booked because Ilia Topuria is trying to not take it as he’s scared of Max Holloway.

“I think I’ve got the same as everyone. Everyone’s picking Max, know what I mean? Hand sanitizer boy is scared to take the fight, doesn’t want to take the fight against Max because he knows what will happen. He fought Volkanovski at the perfect time, coming back off getting knocked out like 10 weeks later. He got lucky there, to be honest,” Paddy Pimblett said on his YouTube channel.

Whether or not Topuria is actually scared of Holloway is unlikely, but Pimblett claims that is the reason why the fight isn’t made. But, it should be noted that Topuria and Pimblett are rivals as the two have taken shots at one another, as the Brit calls Topuria hand sanitizer boy as he threw a bottle of sanitizer at home at UFC London in March of 2022.

As for Paddy Pimblett, he is set to take on Bobby Green at UFC 304 in Manchester, England on July 27. Pimblett is getting the chance to fight the 15th-ranked lightweight and he is the betting underdog going into the bout. But, Pimblett has confidence he will be able to pull off the upset and start his rise up the lightweight ranks.

Pinblett is 21-3 as a pro and is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC. He’s coming off a decision win over Tony Ferguson back at UFC 296 in December after he beat Jared Gordon by decision. His other wins in the UFC are by submission over Jordan Leavitt and Kazula Vargas, while in his UFC debut, he knocked out Luigi Vendramini.