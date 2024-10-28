Israel Adesanya responds to UFC 308 callout from Shara Magomedov: “Keep my name out your f**king mouth”

UFC star Israel Adesanya has responded to being called out by Shara Magomedov at UFC 308 this past weekend.

As we know, Israel Adesanya is one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts. Some have disputed that this is still the case after two straight losses, but ‘Stylebender’ is still an incredibly popular figure within the sport. Now, it’s just a case of building himself back up at middleweight in an attempt to regain the throne.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya reacts to Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut: “I think Francis is the greatest heavyweight of all time”

On Saturday night, we saw an emerging middleweight contender compete in the form of Shara Magomedov. He battled it out with Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308, coming out on top with an absolutely insane spinning back fist knockout.

After the contest, he actually called out Adesanya on the microphone. In response, Israel had the following to say in a light-hearted moment.