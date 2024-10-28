Israel Adesanya responds to UFC 308 callout from Shara Magomedov: “Keep my name out your f**king mouth”
UFC star Israel Adesanya has responded to being called out by Shara Magomedov at UFC 308 this past weekend.
As we know, Israel Adesanya is one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts. Some have disputed that this is still the case after two straight losses, but ‘Stylebender’ is still an incredibly popular figure within the sport. Now, it’s just a case of building himself back up at middleweight in an attempt to regain the throne.
RELATED: Israel Adesanya reacts to Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut: “I think Francis is the greatest heavyweight of all time”
On Saturday night, we saw an emerging middleweight contender compete in the form of Shara Magomedov. He battled it out with Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308, coming out on top with an absolutely insane spinning back fist knockout.
After the contest, he actually called out Adesanya on the microphone. In response, Israel had the following to say in a light-hearted moment.
Israel Adesanya reacts to Shara Bullet’s callout:
“Keep my name out your f***ing mouth… What the f*** did I do? Why he say f*** me for?” 😭
🎥 YT / @stylebender #UFC #MMA #UFC308
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 27, 2024
Adesanya responds to Magomedov
“Keep my name out your f***ing mouth [laughs]. What the f*** did I do? Why he say f*** me for?”
There’s no denying that this would be an absolutely phenomenal fight to watch. Unfortunately for fight fans, it doesn’t feel particularly likely – at least not straight away. Adesanya is likely going to be given someone who is higher up in the rankings and for Magomedov, it seems as if the promotion wants to slowly ease him into the top 15 mix before really seeing if he can explode into life. Either way, there’s plenty to get excited about at 185 pounds.
Do you believe we will ever see Israel Adesanya and Shara Magomedov square off in the Octagon? If it did happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya Sharabutdin Magomedov UFC