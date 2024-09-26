Renato Moicano almost sucker punched Chael Sonnen: “I used to hate him”

Renato Moicano Almost Went for Cheap Shot on Chael Sonnen

Ahead of UFC Paris, Renato Moicano spoke to Home of Fight. Moicano admitted that at one time, he considered taking a cheap shot at Chael Sonnen due to his comments on Brazil during his feud with Anderson Silva (via Bloody Elbow).

“I used to hate Chael Sonnen, Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington all these guys that keep talking sh*t about Brazil, I used to hate,” Moicano began to explain in an interview with Home of Fight.

“I remember I was not even in the UFC and I was thinking about buying a (ticket to the fights) just to sucker punch Chael Sonnen when he was doing The Ultimate Fighter, because he was talking sh*t about Brazil all the time and I was very offended by that,” Moicano admitted.

Moicano would be wise to save that past energy for Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris this Saturday. The two will collide inside the Accor Arena in Paris, France. If Moicano can pull off the win, he’ll be closer than ever to UFC title contention.

“Money” Moicano’s stock has never been higher, and a win over Saint-Denis would elevate his standing even further. Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for live coverage of UFC Paris this weekend.