Dustin Poirier shares high praise for Paddy Pimblett after finishing King Green at UFC 304: “He’s talking the talk, walking the walk”

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has praised Paddy Pimblett following his victory over King Green at UFC 304.

Last weekend at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his career thus far. He was able to submit King Green, and he did so emphatically. Now, as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if ‘The Baddy’ will continue to see his star power grow.

Of course, there are still plenty of question marks regarding his upper-bound limit. Some believe he could eventually earn himself a title shot, whereas others think he’s going to hit his ceiling sooner rather than later. Either way, though, plenty are going to tune in to see what happens.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Dustin Poirier gave his thoughts on Pimblett.