Dustin Poirier shares high praise for Paddy Pimblett after finishing King Green at UFC 304: “He’s talking the talk, walking the walk”

By Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has praised Paddy Pimblett following his victory over King Green at UFC 304.

Last weekend at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his career thus far. He was able to submit King Green, and he did so emphatically. Now, as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if ‘The Baddy’ will continue to see his star power grow.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett reveals former UFC lightweight champion could be next: “I’ll punch his head in”

Of course, there are still plenty of question marks regarding his upper-bound limit. Some believe he could eventually earn himself a title shot, whereas others think he’s going to hit his ceiling sooner rather than later. Either way, though, plenty are going to tune in to see what happens.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Dustin Poirier gave his thoughts on Pimblett.

Poirier praises Pimblett

“He’s another one of those guys whose trajectory is like if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s going to be – not that he’s not massive – but he’s on the right track,” Poirier said. “Dude, when you talk like that and people like your personality, and you go out there and finish guys, you know, vets and legends like Bobby. Of course, going into the fight, I knew he could win, but to finish Bobby Green like that, I was very surprised. He’s talking the talk, walking the walk, man.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of whether you love him or you hate him, Paddy Pimblett is someone who is likely here to stay in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Are you excited to see just how far Paddy Pimblett could go in the UFC’s lightweight division? Is there a chance he will earn a title shot at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

