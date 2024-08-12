Paddy Pimblett issues warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “You know Islam, we’re coming”

By Susan Cox - August 12, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has issued a warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC

Pimblett (22-3 MMA) is hot off a submission victory over Bobby Green (32-16 MMA) this past month at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

The current UFC lightweight champion, Makhachev (26-1 MMA), last fought and defeated Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) in his third title defense this past June at UFC 302.

Paddy Pimblett, speaking on his YouTube channel spoke about moving up in weight:

“That’s why everyone does call me Chris Griffin, right to my face. Know what did my head in the other day? Someone calling me a weight bully. ‘He should move up in weight. He’s a weight bully.’ Are you mad? Imagine me fighting f*cking Leon Edwards, and (Kamaru) Usman, and that. They’re f*cking massive. Only got 19 kilos to make weight.”

Christopher Cross Griffin, who is challenged with weight issues, is a fictional character from the animated television series, Family Guy.

Previously acknowledging his struggles with weight, Paddy Pimblett remains undefeated under the UFC banner.

Continuing ‘The Baddy’ shared training is the key:

“Probably start getting called fat f*ck by everyone. Didn’t do too bad. Didn’t do great, though, at the same time. Still a bit chubby. I’m not as fat as I have been but I’m still a bit chubby. We were eating all sorts. I just need to train, that’s the main thing. Obviously, eating copious amounts of food doesn’t help with your weight, but when I don’t train, I put weight on.”

Concluding, the Brit issued a warning to current champ Makhachev (h/t MMAMania):

“Did you see where Islam was talking about me the other day? He’s an exciting fighter’ and that. ‘If he keeps winning, you never know, he could fight for the belt,’ and that. You know Islam, we’re coming. We’re coming brother, we’re coming!”

Would you eventually like to see Paddy Pimblett and Islam Makhachev go at it in the Octagon? Any predictions on who would come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Eric Nicksick is "optimistic" that there's a chance Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones could happen

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley admits surprise at UFC deciding to cut Muhammad Mokaev

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the promotion’s decision not to re-sign Muhammad Mokaev.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier pushes for UFC to bring an event to Louisiana

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier is eager to bring an event to his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana before he retires.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims beating Dricus du Plessis is more important than winning UFC title

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has claimed that defeating Dricus du Plessis would mean more to him than winning back the UFC title.

Jon Anik
Jon Anik

Jon Anik heaps praise on surging featherweight Chepe Mariscal following UFC Vegas 95

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik heaped praise on rising featherweight Chepe Mariscal following UFC Vegas 95.

Francis Ngannou

Coach Eric Nicksick says PFL star Francis Ngannou is "in a good place right now" following tragic loss

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024
Jon Jones Dana White
Dana White

Ben Askren thinks Jon Jones has dirt on UFC CEO Dana White: "He's playing along, and letting him and Stipe fight"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Ben Askren feels there may be something behind the scenes when it comes to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili details beef with Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch: "He was very disrespectful to me"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili is none too pleased with Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, ahead of UFC 306.

Serghei Spivac
UFC

Serghei Spivac explains why he didn't call out next opponent following UFC Vegas 95 win

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Serghei Spivac has revealed why he decided against calling someone out at UFC Vegas 95.

Jailton Almeida
Sergei Spivac

Jailton Almeida calls out Serghei Spivac following UFC Vegas 95: "I want to fight, bro"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Serghei Spivac didn’t want to mention any names after submitting Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95, but he ended up being called out by Jailton Almeida.