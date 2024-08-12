Paddy Pimblett issues warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “You know Islam, we’re coming”

Paddy Pimblett has issued a warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Pimblett (22-3 MMA) is hot off a submission victory over Bobby Green (32-16 MMA) this past month at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

The current UFC lightweight champion, Makhachev (26-1 MMA), last fought and defeated Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) in his third title defense this past June at UFC 302.

Paddy Pimblett, speaking on his YouTube channel spoke about moving up in weight:

“That’s why everyone does call me Chris Griffin, right to my face. Know what did my head in the other day? Someone calling me a weight bully. ‘He should move up in weight. He’s a weight bully.’ Are you mad? Imagine me fighting f*cking Leon Edwards, and (Kamaru) Usman, and that. They’re f*cking massive. Only got 19 kilos to make weight.”

Christopher Cross Griffin, who is challenged with weight issues, is a fictional character from the animated television series, Family Guy.

Previously acknowledging his struggles with weight, Paddy Pimblett remains undefeated under the UFC banner.

Continuing ‘The Baddy’ shared training is the key:

“Probably start getting called fat f*ck by everyone. Didn’t do too bad. Didn’t do great, though, at the same time. Still a bit chubby. I’m not as fat as I have been but I’m still a bit chubby. We were eating all sorts. I just need to train, that’s the main thing. Obviously, eating copious amounts of food doesn’t help with your weight, but when I don’t train, I put weight on.”

Concluding, the Brit issued a warning to current champ Makhachev (h/t MMAMania):

“Did you see where Islam was talking about me the other day? He’s an exciting fighter’ and that. ‘If he keeps winning, you never know, he could fight for the belt,’ and that. You know Islam, we’re coming. We’re coming brother, we’re coming!”

Would you eventually like to see Paddy Pimblett and Islam Makhachev go at it in the Octagon? Any predictions on who would come out the victor?

