Coach wants to see Sean Strickland fight the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “We can fight by November or December”

By Susan Cox - August 12, 2024

The coach of Sean Strickland wants to see his pupil fight the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 305 will feature the much-anticipated middleweight main event title fight between current UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former two-time champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

It will be Du Plessis’ first title defense on Saturday, August 17th, at UFC 305, which takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

It was ‘Stillknocks’ who took the crown away from Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) by split-decision this past January at UFC 297.

According to Strickland’s coach, ‘Tarzan’ ‘never really lost the belt’ and should get the opportunity to avenge that loss against Du Plessis.

Speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘, Sean Strickland’s head coach, Eric Nicksick, shared the following:

“In my mind, he never really lost the belt. It was such a close fight against Dricus. He dominated Izzy. I think if Izzy wins that fight that’s an easy rematch, Izzy’s gonna wanna get that revenge. If Dricus wins, I think we put that (Izzy rematch) to rest and give Sean the opportunity to avenge that loss. So, both of them makes sense to me. I think Sean has a claim at the next shot at that belt and sit on it. These guys fight next week, so we can fight by November or December.’’

So there you have it, Nicksick believes that Strickland has a claim to the next shot at the middleweight title, regardless of whether Du Plessis or Adesanya are victorious at UFC 305.

Sean Strickland did fight Israel Adesanya in September of 2023 and defeated him by unanimous decision to claim the belt as his own.  The 33-year-old went on to lose the title to Du Plessis only 4 months later.

Do you agree with Nicksick that Strickland should be next in line to fight for the middleweight crown?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC

Paddy Pimblett issues warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “You know Islam, we’re coming”

Susan Cox - August 12, 2024
Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick is "optimistic" that there's a chance Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones could happen

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick believes there’s still a chance that he could go on to battle Jon Jones.

Muhammad Mokaev
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley admits surprise at UFC deciding to cut Muhammad Mokaev

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the promotion’s decision not to re-sign Muhammad Mokaev.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier pushes for UFC to bring an event to Louisiana

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier is eager to bring an event to his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana before he retires.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims beating Dricus du Plessis is more important than winning UFC title

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has claimed that defeating Dricus du Plessis would mean more to him than winning back the UFC title.

Jon Anik

Jon Anik heaps praise on surging featherweight Chepe Mariscal following UFC Vegas 95

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Coach Eric Nicksick says PFL star Francis Ngannou is "in a good place right now" following tragic loss

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Eric Nicksick, the coach of Francis Ngannou, believes the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is in a good place after healing from the tragic death of his son.

Jon Jones Dana White
Dana White

Ben Askren thinks Jon Jones has dirt on UFC CEO Dana White: "He's playing along, and letting him and Stipe fight"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Ben Askren feels there may be something behind the scenes when it comes to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili details beef with Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch: "He was very disrespectful to me"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili is none too pleased with Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, ahead of UFC 306.

Serghei Spivac
UFC

Serghei Spivac explains why he didn't call out next opponent following UFC Vegas 95 win

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Serghei Spivac has revealed why he decided against calling someone out at UFC Vegas 95.