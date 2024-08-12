Sean Climaco eager to earn career validation at ONE 168: “This is where I want to be”

Sean Climaco seeks to prove he’s more than just a flash in the pan.

The Filipino-American sensation returns to action at ONE 168: Denver at the Ball Arena on September 6.

On the highly anticipated card, he locks horns with Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai encounter.

His upcoming opponent is no easy task. The Colombian hard-hitter is undefeated with a flawless 24-0 record, making him a formidable adversary.

However, Climaco isn’t intimidated. Instead, he sees the bout as a chance to test himself against one of the best in the division.

“I’ve faced a lot of guys before that are hungry and coming up, and I think it’s different once I’m able to touch them,” he told Tiebreaker Times in an interview.

“Once they get hit by me, they experience nothing like that before. So I’m excited to put it on them.”

It can be recalled Climaco turned heads this past May when he made his promotional debut. There, he dismantled Josue Cruz with a devastating body shot in the opening round.

Now, “The One” is determined to show that his maiden appearance on the global stage was only the beginning of what he’s capable of achieving.

“It showed that this is where I belong. I belong to be fighting against the world’s best. I’ve been training for the last 16 years now and it’s all paid off. This is where I want to be,” he said.