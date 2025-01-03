Norma Dumont interested in facing Kayla Harrison for interim title if Julianna Pena is injured: “We can do this”

By Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2025

If Julianna Pena can’t fight, Norma Dumont wants to face Kayla Harrison for interim UFC gold.

Norma Dumont, Kayla Harrison

The UFC’s women’s bantamweight division is in a bit of a weird spot. Amanda Nunes famously vacated the gold in the summer of 2023, retiring following a decision win over Irene Aldana. A few months later, Raquel Pennington claimed the gold with a unanimous decision victory over Mayra Bueno Silva, in a dismal bout.

To help bolster the division, the UFC signed former PFL tournament winner Kayla Harrison. In April, she dominated former champion Holly Holm, to break into the rankings. Despite talk of Harrison facing ‘Rocky’, the title shot instead went to Julianna Pena. At UFC 307 in October, the Judoka faced Ketlen Vieira, while ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ faced Pennington for bantamweight gold.

Ultimately, both Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena emerged with decision wins. Many fans hoped to see the two collide next, but it appears that there may be a bump in the road. Earlier this week, Harrison’s manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed that the women’s bantamweight champion is currently dealing with an unspecified injury.

Irene Aldana punched by Norma Dumont UFC 306

(via Zuffa LLC)

Norma Dumont calls for interim UFC title fight with Kayla Harrison due to Julianna Pena injury

As a result, the UFC is reportedly interested in booking Kayla Harrison in an interim title fight. If that is indeed the case, the Judoka has found a willing and able opponent in the form of Norma Dumont. ‘The Immortal’ is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, last scoring a unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana in September.

“Hey [Ali Abdelaziz] and [Kayla Harrison] we can do this.” Norma Dumont posted earlier this week on Instagram Stories, calling for a UFC title fight. “I hope they don’t accept a fight for the interim belt with an athlete who is coming off a defeat to Juliana [Pena].”

She continued, “I am the athlete with the longest streak in the category and the only one who has the physical and technical capacity to overcome it. And you know it! So we’re going to have a really interesting fight for the bantamweight [interim title].”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC women’s bantamweight contender? Do you want to see Kayla Harrison vs. Norma Dumont?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

