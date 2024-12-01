Kayla Harrison won’t be calling out Amanda Nunes just yet: ‘I have great respect for everything she’s accomplished’

By Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Kayla Harrison won’t be calling for a showdown with Amanda Nunes just yet.

Kayla Harrison

Harrison appears to be in prime position to challenge for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. The current titleholder is Julianna Pena, who has called for a trilogy fight with Nunes.

You won’t be hearing Harrison pound the table for a clash with “The Lioness,” at least not right now.

Kayla Harrison Explains Not Calling Out Amanda Nunes Yet

MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin recently spoke to Kayla Harrison, who said that now isn’t the time to share the Octagon with Amanda Nunes.

“I’m not going to call Amanda out,” Harrison explained when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I’m definitely not going to call Amanda out until I have the title.

“Then when I feel like I’ve done that, I’m going to build the biggest fight in women’s MMA history. But until then, I’m calling for that title.”

Julianna Pena has claimed that the UFC wants either her or Harrison to fight Nunes next. “The Lioness” teased a potential return in a social media post earlier this year. She posted a clip of her dancing while in UFC gear, urging Dana White to give her a call.

White responded to the clip, saying Nunes looks in great shape and he’s open to seeing what the retired future UFC Hall of Famer has in mind.

If Harrison vs. Nunes does eventually happen, it would be strictly business.

“It’s not personal for me,” Harrison said. “Of course, I want to fight Amanda. I have great respect for everything she’s accomplished in this sport and to me, there’s no higher honor than saying ‘I want what you have.’ Some 20 year girl walked into [American Top Team] tomorrow and said that to me ‘I’m going to beat your ass someday,’ I’d be like yes, let’s go! That’s the kind of energy I want.”

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the future of Amanda Nunes, as well as what the next UFC women’s bantamweight title fight will be.

Amanda Nunes Kayla Harrison UFC

