Kayla Harrison possibly fighting for interim UFC gold with Julianna Pena’s status in question, says manager

By Fernando Quiles - January 3, 2025

Kayla Harrison’s first crack at a UFC title might be for interim gold.

Kayla Harrison

Harrison has positioned herself as a top contender in the women’s bantamweight division. She scored victories over former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira, not to mention her stellar run under the PFL banner. Most fans and experts believe the move to make is to book Harrison against the reigning 135-pound titleholder Julianna Pena.

The problem is that “The Venezuelan Vixen” may not be ready anytime soon.

RELATED: JULIANNA PENA REVEALS UFC WANTS TO BOOK AMANDA NUNES AGAINST HER OR KAYLA HARRISON NEXT: “WANTS TO LOOK LIKE A HERO”

Kayla Harrison to Compete for Interim UFC Title?

Kayla Harrison’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently spoke to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com. During the interview, the top MMA manager revealed that he’s been told there’s a chance his athlete will be fighting for interim gold this year.

“This is what I have been told: Julianna Peña, if she’s not ready to fight Kayla, she might have some health problems – it’s going to be an interim title,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “One hundred percent, this is what’s going to happen. The UFC is just not going to hold the division because someone doesn’t want to fight or is injured. If you are out more than eight, nine months then UFC should make an interim title. And I love that.

“I don’t think any division should be held because someone is injured. If you as the champion defend your title a lot, I think you get this courtesy. But if you just became the champion and want to take a year off, I don’t think you should get this courtesy.”

Pena recently claimed that the UFC brass wants her to face either the retired legend Amanda Nunes or Harrison next. She has insisted that although she prefers the trilogy fight with Nunes, she will take on the challenge of Harrison if asked. We’ll see when Pena is ready to step back inside the Octagon and what that means for Harrison’s next fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

