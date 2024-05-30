Daniel Cormier agrees with fans who wanted Nick Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi: “That makes more sense to me”

Daniel Cormier disagrees with bookings of Nick Diaz and Tony Ferguson

During an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Daniel Cormier revealed that he thinks it would’ve been better if the UFC Abu Dhabi card featured Nick Diaz going one-on-one with “El Cucuy” (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“This is a much more dangerous fight for Nick Diaz. I just hope that he shows a better form this time. Honestly, man, excitement because I get to see a guy that I’ve watched for a long time. Confusion in terms of who the matchup is. Tony Ferguson’s fighting on the card, too. Put them together. That makes more sense to me.”

Tony Ferguson has been on a seven-fight skid, and Dana White revealed that this could be the final fight of the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion’s career. If it’s almost time for Ferguson to walk away from pro MMA competition, many believe he should’ve ended it with a fellow legend in Diaz. Perhaps it could’ve even been a swan song for both men, although how much longer Diaz wants to fight remains to be seen.

If the Stockton icon can pull of an upset over Luque, he’ll likely want to keep throwing leather inside the Octagon.