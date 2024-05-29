Nick Diaz returns, UFC Abu Dhabi main card revealed featuring Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

Nick Diaz is back and he will be a part of a stacked UFC Abu Dhabi card.

UFC CEO Dana White had his matchmakers cooking up a card for UFC Abu Dhabi, and they have delivered in terms of name recognition. The UFC boss has announced that Stockton’s own Nick Diaz is back and will be taking on Vicente Luque in a bout scheduled for five rounds on August 5th. Diaz hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since his rematch with fellow MMA legend “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler back in September 2021.

That’s not all announced for the big Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi.

