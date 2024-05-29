Nick Diaz returns, UFC Abu Dhabi main card revealed featuring Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
Nick Diaz is back and he will be a part of a stacked UFC Abu Dhabi card.
UFC CEO Dana White had his matchmakers cooking up a card for UFC Abu Dhabi, and they have delivered in terms of name recognition. The UFC boss has announced that Stockton’s own Nick Diaz is back and will be taking on Vicente Luque in a bout scheduled for five rounds on August 5th. Diaz hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since his rematch with fellow MMA legend “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler back in September 2021.
That’s not all announced for the big Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi.
RELATED: ‘BIG’ JOHN MCCARTHY SHARES HILARIOUS STORY OF OFFICIATING ONE OF NICK DIAZ’S EARLY UFC FIGHTS: “HEY B****! C’MON B****!”
UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card Also Features Return of “El Cucuy”
Speaking of MMA legends, fight fans will get to witness Tony Ferguson make his way back inside the Octagon. Ferguson has been matched up with Michael Chiesa. While it has been tough sledding for “El Cucuy,” the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion certainly hasn’t lost confidence in his abilities judging by his social media posts. Can Ferguson turn back the clock this summer?
In addition to those fights, fans will also see Mackenzie Dern take on Loopy Godinez. Having lost back-to-back bouts against Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos, Dern is hoping to prove that she is not trending downwards. Meanwhile for Godinez, this is a big opportunity to get closer to the top five UFC women’s strawweight rankings. As it stands now, Dern holds the number seven spot, while Godinez is number 10.
Here’s a look at the UFC Abu Dhabi main card:
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez
- Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on UFC Abu Dhabi.
The main card for #UFCAbuDhabi is set!!!@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/yUK7VdaOAc
— danawhite (@danawhite) May 29, 2024