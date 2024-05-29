Nick Diaz returns, UFC Abu Dhabi main card revealed featuring Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

By Fernando Quiles - May 29, 2024

Nick Diaz is back and he will be a part of a stacked UFC Abu Dhabi card.

Nick Diaz

UFC CEO Dana White had his matchmakers cooking up a card for UFC Abu Dhabi, and they have delivered in terms of name recognition. The UFC boss has announced that Stockton’s own Nick Diaz is back and will be taking on Vicente Luque in a bout scheduled for five rounds on August 5th. Diaz hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since his rematch with fellow MMA legend “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler back in September 2021.

That’s not all announced for the big Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi.

RELATED: ‘BIG’ JOHN MCCARTHY SHARES HILARIOUS STORY OF OFFICIATING ONE OF NICK DIAZ’S EARLY UFC FIGHTS: “HEY B****! C’MON B****!”

UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card Also Features Return of “El Cucuy”

Speaking of MMA legends, fight fans will get to witness Tony Ferguson make his way back inside the Octagon. Ferguson has been matched up with Michael Chiesa. While it has been tough sledding for “El Cucuy,” the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion certainly hasn’t lost confidence in his abilities judging by his social media posts. Can Ferguson turn back the clock this summer?

In addition to those fights, fans will also see Mackenzie Dern take on Loopy Godinez. Having lost back-to-back bouts against Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos, Dern is hoping to prove that she is not trending downwards. Meanwhile for Godinez, this is a big opportunity to get closer to the top five UFC women’s strawweight rankings. As it stands now, Dern holds the number seven spot, while Godinez is number 10.

Here’s a look at the UFC Abu Dhabi main card:

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
  • Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on UFC Abu Dhabi.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mackenzie Dern Michael Chiesa Nick Diaz Tony Ferguson

Related

'Big' John McCarthy, Nick Diaz

'Big' John McCarthy shares hilarious story of officiating one of Nick Diaz's early UFC fights: "Hey B****! C'mon B****!"

Curtis Calhoun - May 13, 2024
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland believes "it's time" to fight Michael Chiesa over feud about dogs: "You haven't earned that right"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to fight Michael Chiesa.

Nick Diaz
UFC

Nick Diaz hints at combat sport return: “Somebody is going to pay very soon”

Susan Cox - March 25, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Nick Diaz is hinting at a combat sports return.

Tony Ferguson
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Jake Paul expresses interest in fighting UFC veteran Tony Ferguson in MMA: “He said he wanted to fight”

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2024

Jake Paul has revealed that he’d be interested in battling UFC veteran Tony Ferguson in a mixed martial arts bout.

Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson, UFC 296, Results, UFC
Tony Ferguson

Former opponent advises Tony Ferguson to think about his future and retire from UFC: “Are you going to be able to still throw the ball with your kids?”

Harry Kettle - March 1, 2024

One of Tony Ferguson’s former opponents, Josh Thomson, has given his thoughts on the veteran’s future.

Brock Lesnar, Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson reveals former TUF coach Brock Lesnar encouraged him to retire: "You should think about it"

Josh Evanoff - February 23, 2024
Amanda Lemos, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 298, Results, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern issues statement following loss to Amanda Lemos at UFC 298

Harry Kettle - February 20, 2024

UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern has issued a statement following her defeat to Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

Amanda Lemos, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 298, Pros react, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

Pros react after Amanda Lemos defeats Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298

Chris Taylor - February 17, 2024

A women’s strawweight bout between Amanda Lemos and Mackenzie Dern served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 298 event.

Amanda Lemos, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 298, Results, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

UFC 298 Results: Amanda Lemos defeats Mackenzie Dern (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 298 results, including the featured prelim between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos.

Mackenzie Dern
UFC

Mackenzie Dern says she has turned the page following struggles in her personal life: “Totally at a better place”

Harry Kettle - February 16, 2024

UFC star Mackenzie Dern believes she has finally moved in a positive direction forward following issues in her personal life.