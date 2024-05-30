UFC 302 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa:

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Both guys are a ton of fun to watch, but I think Strickland wins. I like his style, he walks forward and uses his jab well. Strickland by decision.

Jared Cannonier, UFC middleweight: That will be a tight one but I will give the edge to Strickland.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I think Strickland outpaces him, I think Strickland gets it done.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Strickland, I think he wins a decision as he lands more shots.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Sean Strickland, his cardio is the difference, especially over five rounds.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: That’s a really fun fight, but honestly I think Strickland gets it done. He outstruck Izzy and I think he can avoid the power shot of Costa.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: That is a fun fight. But, I’m going with Strickland, he will land the better shots, and over five rounds, his cardio is better. Costa has the KO power, but I think Strickland can edge out a decision.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Sean Strickland by decision or late stoppage.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I actually think Paulo Costa will knock Sean Strickland out.

Fighters picking Sean Strickland: Alex Morono, Jared Cannonier, Dustin Jacoby, Drakkar Klose, Chase Hooper, Diego Ferreira, Cody Stamann

Fighters picking Paulo Costa: John Castaneda

