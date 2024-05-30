UFC 302 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
In the co-main event of UFC 302, a middleweight bout goes down as Sean Strickland takes on Paulo Costa. Heading into the fight, Strickland is a -250 favorite while the Brazilian is a +190 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the middleweight fight. The pros believe the five rounds will favor Strickland as they expect the American to beat Costa by decision.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa:
Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Both guys are a ton of fun to watch, but I think Strickland wins. I like his style, he walks forward and uses his jab well. Strickland by decision.
Jared Cannonier, UFC middleweight: That will be a tight one but I will give the edge to Strickland.
Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I think Strickland outpaces him, I think Strickland gets it done.
Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Strickland, I think he wins a decision as he lands more shots.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Sean Strickland, his cardio is the difference, especially over five rounds.
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: That’s a really fun fight, but honestly I think Strickland gets it done. He outstruck Izzy and I think he can avoid the power shot of Costa.
Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: That is a fun fight. But, I’m going with Strickland, he will land the better shots, and over five rounds, his cardio is better. Costa has the KO power, but I think Strickland can edge out a decision.
Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Sean Strickland by decision or late stoppage.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I actually think Paulo Costa will knock Sean Strickland out.
Fighters picking Sean Strickland: Alex Morono, Jared Cannonier, Dustin Jacoby, Drakkar Klose, Chase Hooper, Diego Ferreira, Cody Stamann
Fighters picking Paulo Costa: John Castaneda
