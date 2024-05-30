Opening odds revealed for UFC Abu Dhabi sees Nick Diaz, Tony Ferguson as sizeable underdogs
The opening odds have been released for the UFC Abu Dhabi fights in August.
UFC CEO Dana White announced on Wednesday the main card for the stacked UFC Abu Dhabi event on August 3. The main event sees Cory Sandhagen taking on Umar Nurmagomedov. Also on the card will be the return of Nick Diaz, while Tony Ferguson also returns to action with hopes of snapping his lengthy losing streak.
The full main card White announced for UFC Abu Dhabi is as follows:
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera
- Michael Chiesa vs. Tony Ferguson
Following White’s announcement for UFC Abu Dhabi, oddsmakers released opening odds for the five fights.
UFC Abu Dhabi Opening Odds:
Cory Sandhagen +330
Umar Nurmagomedov -400
Vicente Luque -300
Nick Diaz +250
Deiveson Figueiredo -135
Marlon Vera +115
Mackenzie Dern -175
Loopy Godinez +150
Michael Chiesa -450
Tony Ferguson +350
In the main event, Sandhagen opened as a sizeable underdog at +330, which implies a 23.3% chance of winning. If you like Sandhagen to win, a $100 bet would net you $330, but if you think Umar Nurmagomedov wins, you would need to bet $400 to win $100.
In the co-main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, Luque opened as the betting favorite against the returning Nick Diaz. Luque is -300, which means would need to bet $300 to win $100. But, if you think Diaz can get his hand raised, a $100 bet would net you $250 at the +250 odds, which implies a 28.6% chance of winning.
The other key fight at UFC Abu Dhabi is Tony Ferguson making his return against Michael Chiesa. Ferguson is on a seven-fight losing streak and is a +350 underdog, which implies a 22.2% chance of winning the fight, so if you bet on ‘El Cucuy’ a $100 bet would net you $350. If you like Chiesa to win, you would need to bet $450 to win $100.
In the other two fights, Mackenzie Dern opened as the betting favorite over Loopy Godinez while Deiveson Figueiredo is a slight favorite over Marlon Vera.
