Opening odds revealed for UFC Abu Dhabi sees Nick Diaz, Tony Ferguson as sizeable underdogs

The opening odds have been released for the UFC Abu Dhabi fights in August.

UFC CEO Dana White announced on Wednesday the main card for the stacked UFC Abu Dhabi event on August 3. The main event sees Cory Sandhagen taking on Umar Nurmagomedov. Also on the card will be the return of Nick Diaz, while Tony Ferguson also returns to action with hopes of snapping his lengthy losing streak.

The full main card White announced for UFC Abu Dhabi is as follows:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Chiesa vs. Tony Ferguson

Following White’s announcement for UFC Abu Dhabi, oddsmakers released opening odds for the five fights.