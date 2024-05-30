Michael Bisping calls Islam Makhachev a better version of Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 302: “New, improved”
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes fight fans are witnessing the evolved version of Khabib Nurmagomedov in Islam Makhachev.
Makhachev is scheduled to put his UFC Lightweight Championship at stake against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302. The 155-pound titleholder is gunning for his third successful title defense when he meets “The Diamond” inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday night (June 1st).
Ahead of the title clash, Bisping has shared his belief that Makhachev is a better version of Khabib.
Michael Bisping Lauds “New, Improved” Version of Khabib Nurmagomedov in Islam Makhachev
During an interview with TNT Sports before UFC 302, Michael Bisping said Islam Makhachev is basically Khabib Nurmagomedov 2.0.
“Khabib came first and he’ll always be remembered for that, for what he did to the sport, how he represented Dagestan and implemented that style and it took over the sport, let’s be honest,” Bisping said. “But his time has gone. It has past, and you never know. There’s rumors he might be coming back, but Islam is a new, improved version.”
“The Count” went on to explain why he feels Makhachev is an even better version of “The Eagle.”
“Look at the head kick knockout of Alexander Volkanovski,” Bisping said. “He’s much, much smoother on the feet. His grappling is just as good as Khabib’s or it’s certainly up there. It’s a discussion.”
Nurmagomedov will be in Makhachev’s corner on fight night for the first time in two years. American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez previously said that Khabib would be taking a break from cornering to spend time with his family, but he would still be around the gym in Dagestan. We’ll see if “Khabib 2.0” can make his mentor proud.
