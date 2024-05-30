Michael Bisping calls Islam Makhachev a better version of Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 302: “New, improved”

Michael Bisping Lauds “New, Improved” Version of Khabib Nurmagomedov in Islam Makhachev

During an interview with TNT Sports before UFC 302, Michael Bisping said Islam Makhachev is basically Khabib Nurmagomedov 2.0.

“Khabib came first and he’ll always be remembered for that, for what he did to the sport, how he represented Dagestan and implemented that style and it took over the sport, let’s be honest,” Bisping said. “But his time has gone. It has past, and you never know. There’s rumors he might be coming back, but Islam is a new, improved version.”

“The Count” went on to explain why he feels Makhachev is an even better version of “The Eagle.”

“Look at the head kick knockout of Alexander Volkanovski,” Bisping said. “He’s much, much smoother on the feet. His grappling is just as good as Khabib’s or it’s certainly up there. It’s a discussion.”

Nurmagomedov will be in Makhachev’s corner on fight night for the first time in two years. American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez previously said that Khabib would be taking a break from cornering to spend time with his family, but he would still be around the gym in Dagestan. We’ll see if “Khabib 2.0” can make his mentor proud.