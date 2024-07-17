Report | Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal pay-per-view did “horrible” numbers: “I was absolutely stunned how poorly it did”

By Susan Cox - July 17, 2024

The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal pay-per-view reportedly did ‘horrible’ numbers.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2

The 10-round boxing bout between Diaz and Masvidal took place on Saturday, July 6th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It was Diaz who would receive a majority decision victory over Masvidal.

Apparently the ‘Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal’ PPV event was a financial flop.

Dave Meltzer from ‘Wrestling Observer’ reported on the PPV sales saying:

“It did horrible on pay-per-view, it did TNA numbers. I’m not exaggerating. I knew it would not do well, but I was absolutely stunned how poorly it did. Nobody bought the fight. People are sick of seeing MMA fighters boxing.”

The TNA wrestling reference comes about because it’s PPV sales can be anywhere between 5,000 to upwards of 60,000 units.

At the gate, however, there was success as the Diaz vs. Masvidal match-up sold 18,040 tickets for a $1.25 million gate according to the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Nate Diaz has actually filed a lawsuit against Solomon Engel and his company, Fanmio, due to not receiving his full pay cheque following the bout. The suit says Diaz is still owed $9 million dollars for his bout with Masvidal.

As of this writing the PPV sales for the Diaz vs. Masvidal boxing match have yet to be made public.

If it indeed did that poorly, Diaz may have an uphill ride in trying to get compensated by Fanmio.

Did you buy the PPV for the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight? Are you in agreement with Meltzer that people are tired of seeing MMA fighters boxing?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

