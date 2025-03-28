Jorge Masvidal reacts to Leon Edwards’ one-sided loss to Sean Brady
Jorge Masvidal has given his take on Leon Edwards’ recent defeat to Sean Brady.
Brady scored a massive win over Edwards in the main event of UFC London on March 22. “Rocky” simply didn’t have an answer for Brady’s grappling and was submitted in the fourth round. It’s the second loss in a row for Edwards, but many considered this defeat to be a blowout.
Masvidal was asked if he was surprised by the outcome.
Jorge Masvidal on Leon Edwards’ Second Straight Loss
During an interview with Submission Radio, Jorge Masvidal revealed whether or not the one-sided loss for Leon Edwards caught him off guard.
“No, not at all,” Masvidal said. “I didn’t think that Leon had great wrestling like that, especially if guys could ride a little bit harder, you know? I thought in my mind Sean could be a problem. I thought Leon maybe on the feet could definitely beat him if he kept it standing, but I thought Sean was going to be able to grab him. Sean Brady’s got a good base, man.”
Masvidal then made it clear that he still has unfinished business with Edwards stemming from an incident between the two back in 2019. “Gamebred” thinks he outmatches Edwards in all areas of MMA.
“In every way, shape, and form,” Masvidal said. “I know for one thing, he can’t wrestle me for five rounds. So, I don’t have to worry about the takedowns, and I know on the feet he’s fragile compared to me.”
Time will tell if the UFC brass has any interest in the matchup. Masvidal and Edwards have never shared the Octagon despite a physical backstage encounter at a UFC London show six years ago. “Gamebred” and Edwards exchanged words before Masvidal approached “Rocky” and punched him in the face.
