Jorge Masvidal interested in Colby Covington rematch for planned UFC return: “Buckley busted his a*s up!”

By Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Colby Covington again.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

It’s not exactly a secret that ‘Gamebred’ is currently preparing for his return to the cage. Last appearing in the octagon in early 2023, Jorge Masvidal retired following a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. However, after suffering a loss in the boxing match against Nate Diaz last summer, the welterweight set his sights on a return to the UFC.

As of now, the former title challenger has no set date for his return, nor a return opponent. Earlier today, Jorge Masvidal appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his planned comeback. There, the 40-year-old again took aim at his friend-turned-foe, Colby Covington. For his part, ‘Chaos’ is fresh off a return to the cage at UFC Tampa in December, where he was handed a stoppage loss by Joaquin Buckley.

During the discussion with Helwani, ‘Gamebred’ mocked his former training partner’s recent loss. His comments come as no surprise, given the genuine beef between the UFC welterweights. As most fans are aware, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington trained together for years, and even shared a house at one point. However, after ‘Chaos’ allegedly didn’t pay coach Paulino Hernandez following his 2019 win over Rafael dos Anjos, the two parted ways.

Jorge Masvidal targets Colby Covington rematch for planned UFC comeback

In early 2022, the two headlined UFC 272 in Las Vegas in a rare non-title PPV main event. That night saw Colby Covington largely dominate, save for a fourth-round flash knockdown. Three years on from the loss, Jorge Masvidal wants to run it back. ‘Gamebred’ also added some parting shots, accusing his former friend of being a drug fiend.

“Leon [Edwards] a*s [is at the top of the list]. B*tch a*s Colby [Covington], that’s another one too.” Jorge Masvidal stated to Ariel Helwani, discussing his UFC comeback. “Whenever I see him, I’ve got to [bow bow]. I saw the highlights of [his loss], I didn’t see it in its entirety. I saw the highlights, and I liked it. Buckley busted his a*s up!”

He continued, “Nah, I wasn’t surprised. He does a lot of drugs and s*it from what I hear, man. It’s catching up. His God-given ability was the only thing he had, and he snorted it away. Yeah, [it’s not surprising]. You want to take a deep dive into him, he’s a f*cking mess.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal II?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Colby Covington Jorge Masvidal UFC

