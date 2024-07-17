Ryan Garcia rumored for New Years Eve exhibition bout in Japan

By Susan Cox - July 17, 2024

Boxing standout Ryan Garcia is rumored to be back in the ring for a New Years Eve exhibition bout in Japan.

Ryan Garcia

Garcia was recently suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission after failing a drug test for the performing-enhancing drug Ostarine.

The suspension is retroactive to Garcia’s April 20th decision victory over Devin Haney, which has been overturned to a no-contest.

Ryan Garcia took to ‘X‘ claiming his innocence:

“I’m innocent. I stand by that, I don’t care what everyone says. Gun to my head I say I didn’t take PEDs.”

Team Garcia also issued the following statement to ‘ESPN’:

“Ryan, with his legal team, has resolved this issue and firmly maintains his truth: he never intentionally took any banned substance. It’s simply not in his nature. … The fans will always remember his performance against Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased.”

Garcia is set to be reinstated by the commission on April 20th, 2025, providing his urine test is returned with no banned substances.

Garcia (24 wins (20 by KO) and 1 loss) now will be sidelined for at least one year, or will he?

Although there is nothing definitive, reports are circling that Garcia is receiving permission from Golden Boy to fight in an exhibition boxing match for the Japanese promotion RIZIN on their big New Year’s Eve card.

The 25-year-old Garcia, should rumors be true, could definitely raise the ire of the NYSAC if he competes in Japan while still under suspension.

Would you like to see Ryan Garcia back in the ring on New Year’s Eve? If he does fight, do you believe the NYSAC should enforce a further suspension on the young boxer?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Ryan Garcia

Related

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2

Report | Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal pay-per-view did “horrible” numbers: “I was absolutely stunned how poorly it did”

Susan Cox - July 17, 2024
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul calls Mike Perry an "appetizer" for Mike Tyson fight later this year: "It’s a good warm-up"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024

Jake Paul believes Mike Perry was the perfect replacement for Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul takes aim at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following their recent boxing match: “Guess that $15 million from PFL needs to be taken a little more seriously”

Susan Cox - July 16, 2024

Jake Paul is taking aim at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following their recent boxing match.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk’s coach won’t rule out MMA “wildcard option” after he retires Tyson Fury in rematch

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk’s coach has refused to rule out a mixed martial arts “wildcard” option if he defeats Tyson Fury again.

Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez ponders welterweight move, could he fight Brian Norman Jr. next?

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Teofimo Lopez might be changing weight classes soon.

Mike Perry

Mike Perry doubts Jake Paul ever fights him under bare-knuckle rules: "I’m going to beat him with 10-ounce gloves on"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Video | Jake Paul prank calls Mike Perry ahead of their upcoming boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024

Jake Paul has prank called Mike Perry as the countdown to their boxing showdown on July 20 continues.

Gervonta Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko
Gervonta Davis

REPORT | Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko targeted for November in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024

According to Bob Arum, a boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko is in the works.

Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Former UFC champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans targeting November rematch in boxing: “I need to get that win back”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

Former UFC champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans are aiming for a boxing showdown against one another later this year.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Joe Rogan believes “the fix was in” with the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given a controversial view on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing match.