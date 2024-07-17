Ryan Garcia rumored for New Years Eve exhibition bout in Japan

Boxing standout Ryan Garcia is rumored to be back in the ring for a New Years Eve exhibition bout in Japan.

Garcia was recently suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission after failing a drug test for the performing-enhancing drug Ostarine.

The suspension is retroactive to Garcia’s April 20th decision victory over Devin Haney, which has been overturned to a no-contest.

Ryan Garcia took to ‘X‘ claiming his innocence:

“I’m innocent. I stand by that, I don’t care what everyone says. Gun to my head I say I didn’t take PEDs.”

Team Garcia also issued the following statement to ‘ESPN’:

“Ryan, with his legal team, has resolved this issue and firmly maintains his truth: he never intentionally took any banned substance. It’s simply not in his nature. … The fans will always remember his performance against Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased.”

Garcia is set to be reinstated by the commission on April 20th, 2025, providing his urine test is returned with no banned substances.

Garcia (24 wins (20 by KO) and 1 loss) now will be sidelined for at least one year, or will he?

Although there is nothing definitive, reports are circling that Garcia is receiving permission from Golden Boy to fight in an exhibition boxing match for the Japanese promotion RIZIN on their big New Year’s Eve card.

The 25-year-old Garcia, should rumors be true, could definitely raise the ire of the NYSAC if he competes in Japan while still under suspension.

Would you like to see Ryan Garcia back in the ring on New Year’s Eve? If he does fight, do you believe the NYSAC should enforce a further suspension on the young boxer?

