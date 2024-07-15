Nate Diaz sues Fanmio for $9 million for fraud, breach of contract after Jorge Masvidal boxing match
Nate Diaz’s representatives have filed a $9 million lawsuit against Fanmio, the broadcast partner of his recent boxing match against Jorge Masvidal.
TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news of Diaz’s suit on Monday. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Miami.
According to TMZ, Diaz claims that he and promoter Solomon Engel agreed on a $9 million payday for the boxing match with Masvidal. Diaz alleges that Engel couldn’t supply the full, agreed-upon payout after the event didn’t reach the anticipated profitability.
As of this writing, Fanmio and Engel haven’t commented on the reported lawsuit by Diaz and his team. Diaz earned a guaranteed $500,000 purse for his efforts, as disclosed by the state of California.
Nate Diaz accuses Fanmio of breach of contract, fraud
Diaz defeated Masvidal by majority decision to pick up his first professional boxing win earlier this month in Anaheim. The victory came after he lost his professional boxing debut to Jake Paul last year.
Diaz is one of the biggest combat sports stars on the planet after a successful, profitable run in the UFC Octagon. He hasn’t ruled out a potential return to the UFC after the boxing win over Masvidal.
Before recent boxing matches with Paul and Masvidal, Diaz snapped a two-fight MMA skid by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He submitted Ferguson in the main event after he was originally scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev, before a botched weight cut by Chimaev.
During his UFC career, Diaz has earned wins over the likes of Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, and Gray Maynard. Diaz called for a UFC title shot against welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards immediately after the win over Masvidal.
The Masvidal boxing match was a run-back of their UFC 244 BMF title clash, which Masvidal won by TKO. Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to Edwards at UFC 263.
We’ll continue to keep you up to date with this developing story as details surface.
