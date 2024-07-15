Nate Diaz sues Fanmio for $9 million for fraud, breach of contract after Jorge Masvidal boxing match

Nate Diaz’s representatives have filed a $9 million lawsuit against Fanmio, the broadcast partner of his recent boxing match against Jorge Masvidal.

TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news of Diaz’s suit on Monday. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Miami.

According to TMZ, Diaz claims that he and promoter Solomon Engel agreed on a $9 million payday for the boxing match with Masvidal. Diaz alleges that Engel couldn’t supply the full, agreed-upon payout after the event didn’t reach the anticipated profitability.

As of this writing, Fanmio and Engel haven’t commented on the reported lawsuit by Diaz and his team. Diaz earned a guaranteed $500,000 purse for his efforts, as disclosed by the state of California.