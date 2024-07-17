Magomed Ankalaev continues to express huge confidence in striking with Alex Pereira

By Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev is feeling pretty confident about his chances against UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is a real problem in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. However, it’s safe to say that his momentum has slowed dramatically in recent years. From no contests to draws and beyond, Ankalaev seemed to be struggling to make his case for another title shot.

Alas, it now appears as if that’s exactly what he’s going to get. If he does, he’ll be taking on Alex Pereira, the UFC light heavyweight champion. The incredible Brazilian superstar successfully defended his belt just a few short weeks ago, emphatically knocking out Jiri Prochazka.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira’s stoppage victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303: “I believe I will knock you out”

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Ankalaev explained why he believes he has a real chance against ‘Poatan’.

Ankalaev questions Pereira

“We all understand, many experts understand that I can easily beat Pereira,” Ankalaev told Aslanbek Badaev in a recent chat.

“Not even close. I think with his speed he won’t touch me at all. The most he can do is hit me with a low kick. I think he won’t touch me with his hands. I’m so confident in myself that I can even beat him standing up.

”I can guarantee this, I can fight him standing up until the end, if necessary. But I want to beat him up, I just want to attack him, just show him that I’m better than him.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe will happen if Magomed Ankalaev challenges Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship? Do you think there’s a chance we will see it before the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

