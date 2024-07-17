Magomed Ankalaev continues to express huge confidence in striking with Alex Pereira
UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev is feeling pretty confident about his chances against UFC champion Alex Pereira.
As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is a real problem in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. However, it’s safe to say that his momentum has slowed dramatically in recent years. From no contests to draws and beyond, Ankalaev seemed to be struggling to make his case for another title shot.
Alas, it now appears as if that’s exactly what he’s going to get. If he does, he’ll be taking on Alex Pereira, the UFC light heavyweight champion. The incredible Brazilian superstar successfully defended his belt just a few short weeks ago, emphatically knocking out Jiri Prochazka.
RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira’s stoppage victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303: “I believe I will knock you out”
In a recent interview, the aforementioned Ankalaev explained why he believes he has a real chance against ‘Poatan’.
Magomed Ankalaev says Alex Pereira won't be able to touch him in their fight 😳
"Many experts understand that I can easily beat Pereira… I think with his speed he won't touch me at all. The most he can do is hit me with a low kick…
I want to beat him up. I just want to… pic.twitter.com/6uG2aim2zW
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 16, 2024
Ankalaev questions Pereira
“We all understand, many experts understand that I can easily beat Pereira,” Ankalaev told Aslanbek Badaev in a recent chat.
“Not even close. I think with his speed he won’t touch me at all. The most he can do is hit me with a low kick. I think he won’t touch me with his hands. I’m so confident in myself that I can even beat him standing up.
”I can guarantee this, I can fight him standing up until the end, if necessary. But I want to beat him up, I just want to attack him, just show him that I’m better than him.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
What do you believe will happen if Magomed Ankalaev challenges Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship? Do you think there’s a chance we will see it before the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC