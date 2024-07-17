Magomed Ankalaev continues to express huge confidence in striking with Alex Pereira

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev is feeling pretty confident about his chances against UFC champion Alex Pereira.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is a real problem in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. However, it’s safe to say that his momentum has slowed dramatically in recent years. From no contests to draws and beyond, Ankalaev seemed to be struggling to make his case for another title shot.

Alas, it now appears as if that’s exactly what he’s going to get. If he does, he’ll be taking on Alex Pereira, the UFC light heavyweight champion. The incredible Brazilian superstar successfully defended his belt just a few short weeks ago, emphatically knocking out Jiri Prochazka.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Ankalaev explained why he believes he has a real chance against ‘Poatan’.