WATCH | Alex Pereira spars with UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was sparring with heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa.

Pereira was in Sydney, Australia for a visit and while he was there he went out and trained with Tuivasa. Although the two aren’t in the same weight class, the two did have a light sparring with one another. It wasn’t much, but Pereira did look like he held his own in the spar.

Pereira also didn’t look that much smaller than Tuivasa which is a bit of a surprise given that Pereira used to compete at 185lbs in the UFC. But, he has since moved up to light heavyweight and has even talked about potentially going up to heavyweight.

After Alex Pereira’s knockout win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, he called for a fight against Tom Aspinall and to move up to heavyweight. But, UFC CEO Dana White didn’t think that was the best idea for the Brazilian.