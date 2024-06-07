WATCH | Alex Pereira spars with UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa

By Cole Shelton - June 7, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was sparring with heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa.

Alex Pereira and Tai Tuivasa

Pereira was in Sydney, Australia for a visit and while he was there he went out and trained with Tuivasa. Although the two aren’t in the same weight class, the two did have a light sparring with one another. It wasn’t much, but Pereira did look like he held his own in the spar.

Pereira also didn’t look that much smaller than Tuivasa which is a bit of a surprise given that Pereira used to compete at 185lbs in the UFC. But, he has since moved up to light heavyweight and has even talked about potentially going up to heavyweight.

After Alex Pereira’s knockout win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, he called for a fight against Tom Aspinall and to move up to heavyweight. But, UFC CEO Dana White didn’t think that was the best idea for the Brazilian.

“When you think about him moving up to heavyweight, you’ve got [Jon] Jones.  You’ve got [Tom] Aspinall.  The list goes on and in that heavyweight division,” White said at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference about Alex Pereira (via MMAWeekly). “The heavyweight division is nasty.  I don’t know if that’s the right move for him. He looked damn good in the division he’s in.  I think you might want to stick around there for a minute.  But I don’t know.  These are all things we’ll talk about for the next 15 Tuesdays, so we’ll get it forged out.”

Alex Pereira currently doesn’t have his next fight booked but is coming off a first-round KO win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. The Brazilian has said Jiri Prochazka will be his next opponent, who he defeated by TKO in November of last year to win the vacant title.

Tai Tuivasa, meanwhile, is on a four-fight losing streak and is coming off a submission loss to Marcin Tybura. Also on the losing streak, he had submission losses to Alexander Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich, and Ciryl Gane. Tuivasa doesn’t have his next fight booked.

Related

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov

TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen will become UFC champion if he gets past Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC on ABC 7: “He’d beat O’Malley all day”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski claims his next fight at featherweight will be for the title: “I know for a fact”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has stated that he believes his next fight at featherweight will be for the world title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Trump
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov gets GOAT endorsement from Donald Trump after UFC 302 meeting

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov drew high praise from former U.S. President Donald Trump after meeting at the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Cody Stamann
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Cody Stamann plans to go back to wrestling roots against Taylor Lapilus at UFC Louisville: "Going to set a single-fight takedown record"

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2024

Cody Stamann plans to go back to his roots and wrestle his way to a win at UFC Louisville.

Dana White
Power Slap

Dana White admits he made a mistake after bold Power Slap claims: "I f***ed that up"

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has admitted he made an error after claiming Power Slap has a larger social media following than any other professional sports team.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal sends a message to Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024
Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill after 'Sweet Dreams' reignites feud: "You reap what you sow"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill’s recent comments.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

WATCH: Wild brawl breaks out at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing press conference

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

The latest Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing pre-fight press conference ended abruptly after their teams threw hands.

Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier on why it's "unfair" to compare Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC accolades

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the comparisons between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are unfounded.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits back at "attention seeker" Arman Tsarukyan after post-UFC 302 taunts

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is increasingly annoyed with Arman Tsarukyan’s public taunts.