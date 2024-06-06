WATCH: Wild brawl breaks out at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing press conference

By Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

The latest Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing pre-fight press conference ended abruptly after their teams threw hands.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal

Diaz and Masvidal, two of the biggest names in UFC history, will square off in a rematch on July 6th in Anaheim, California. It’ll be the second professional boxing bout for both fighters and headlines a card featuring Anthony Pettis, Chris Avila, and Danny Jacobs.

While there’s mutual respect between the two fighters amidst their successes, tensions have fumed leading up to their rematch. As the Diaz vs. Masvidal media tour has rolled on, the indifference towards each other has turned into bad blood.

Things took a turn for the worse on Thursday as Diaz and Masvidal were supposed to face off at the end of the press conference. But, a shouting match turned into a chaotic scene at the venue.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal press conference ends in wild brawl

Watch the incident involving Diaz and Masvidal’s teams below.

It’s uncertain what directly led to Diaz and Masvidal’s sides brawling.

Diaz and Masvidal battled in the inaugural BMF title fight at UFC 244 in 2019. Masvidal walked away with a TKO win due to a doctor’s stoppage.

Diaz parted ways with the UFC after a submission win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Before that, a last-second comeback attempt fell short against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Masvidal returns to combat sports after retiring from MMA last year following UFC 287. He lost to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, the latest defeat in a four-fight losing streak.

Diaz makes his professional boxing return after a loss to Jake Paul last year. He hasn’t ruled out an eventual return to the UFC after this upcoming clash with Masvidal.

Things are ramping up between Diaz and Masvidal ahead of their boxing clash, and fight fans are in for a treat in the pre-event leadup.

