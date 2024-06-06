WATCH: Wild brawl breaks out at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing press conference

The latest Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing pre-fight press conference ended abruptly after their teams threw hands.

Diaz and Masvidal, two of the biggest names in UFC history, will square off in a rematch on July 6th in Anaheim, California. It’ll be the second professional boxing bout for both fighters and headlines a card featuring Anthony Pettis, Chris Avila, and Danny Jacobs.

While there’s mutual respect between the two fighters amidst their successes, tensions have fumed leading up to their rematch. As the Diaz vs. Masvidal media tour has rolled on, the indifference towards each other has turned into bad blood.

Things took a turn for the worse on Thursday as Diaz and Masvidal were supposed to face off at the end of the press conference. But, a shouting match turned into a chaotic scene at the venue.