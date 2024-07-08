Nate Diaz shoots down the idea of an immediate rematch with Jorge Masvidal, names two fighters he’s interested in

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has shot down the idea of an immediate boxing rematch against rival Jorge Masvidal.

Last weekend, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal went to war for the second time. It came five years after their MMA showdown, which was won by Masvidal. This time around, however, it was in a boxing ring, and it was Diaz who managed to get his hand raised in victory.

RELATED: Jorge Masvidal thinks judges were influenced by pro-Nate Diaz crowd: “Make it a neutral place and let’s f*cking throw down”

As you can probably imagine, the king of Stockton immediately started looking ahead to what’s next. He’s had an incredible career up to this point, but something tells us he’s far from done.

During the post-fight press conference, he singled out a few fighters who he’d like to throw down with.