Nate Diaz shoots down the idea of an immediate rematch with Jorge Masvidal, names two fighters he’s interested in
Former UFC star Nate Diaz has shot down the idea of an immediate boxing rematch against rival Jorge Masvidal.
Last weekend, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal went to war for the second time. It came five years after their MMA showdown, which was won by Masvidal. This time around, however, it was in a boxing ring, and it was Diaz who managed to get his hand raised in victory.
As you can probably imagine, the king of Stockton immediately started looking ahead to what’s next. He’s had an incredible career up to this point, but something tells us he’s far from done.
During the post-fight press conference, he singled out a few fighters who he’d like to throw down with.
Diaz looks ahead to the future
“(Paul) was just off the top of my head that I would like to whip his ass,” Diaz told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “I’d like to get a win against Leon Edwards, who is the best fighter in the world right now at 170.”
“That’s the only thing I’ve got in my head, is whoever thinks they’re f*cking tight can get their ass whooped,” Diaz said.
Nate was then asked about a rematch against ‘Gamebred’.
“That’s a whole other situation for later,” Diaz said. “I think we’re 1-0 on each other. He got a win in MMA and I got a win in boxing. Who knows what’s going to happen with him… but at some point, something.”
