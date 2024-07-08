Kamaru Usman says it is absurd to think of Nate Diaz as a world class fighter.

Apparently Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman have a difference of opinion when it comes to Nate Diaz.

It was Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal this past weekend, in the boxing ring, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The 39 year olds battled it out in the ring, with over 1400 punches thrown. Ultimately it was Diaz winning via majority decision.

The two fighters had met previously in MMA in the first-ever BMF title fight at UFC 244 in November of 2019. That bout resulted in a TKO victory for Masvidal.

Following his boxing win this past weekend, Diaz called out other notable fighters in the UFC , one of which included welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Kamaru Usman, speaking on his ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast with Henry Cejudo, shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz:

“Nate Diaz is on the completely tail-end of his career. Yes, of course he’s made a great name for himself and big shoutout to Nate Diaz for still having that notoriety to be able to go out there and still get paycheques like this because he’s getting all these good fights on the outside, but come on. This ain’t Nate Diaz is going to come in and walk into fighting world-class mixed martial arts fighters right now in the UFC. Come on. That’s absurd.”

To which Cejudo questioned Usman saying:

“So are you saying Nate Diaz ain’t a world-class fighter?”

In response, Kamaru Usman said:

“He can still fight, but he’s not a world class fighter. Are you crazy? Throw Nate Diaz in there with Shavkat Rakhmonov, throw Nate Diaz in there with myself, throw Nate Diaz in there with JDM (Della Maddalena), throw Nate Diaz in there with Justin Gaethje. Come on!”

Concluding, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ shared his thoughts in Diaz’s next move (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Nate Diaz, PFL and Jake Paul offer you $15 million to fight him in MMA, I’m taking that Nate Diaz. I actually think he wins that fight. Shout out to Nate Diaz, I think he actually wins a fight like that.”

Kamaru Usman, 37, has not fought in the Octagon since October of 2023 when he was defeated by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, making it 3 losses in a row for the former champion.

Do you agree with Usmans’ commentary on Nate Diaz? Would you like to see Jake Paul vs. Diaz in the ring next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!