Jorge Masvidal thinks judges were influenced by pro-Nate Diaz crowd: “Make it a neutral place and let’s f*cking throw down”

Jorge Masvidal Thinks Judges Favored Nate Diaz Due to Crowd

Speaking to reporters following the loss, Jorge Masvidal expressed his belief that there may have been some home cooking for Nate Diaz in Anaheim (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I definitely know the judges were influenced by the crowd,” Masvidal said at the post-fight press conference. “Because a lot of those shots were landing in the corner, I was just getting my timing, he’d throw three or four shots that wouldn’t land and then I’d throw a good power shot. I’d see that I’d hurt him and I’d back him up or he would start goofing around. Hurt him to the body numerous times.

“I think one or two of the judges only gave me two rounds. There’s just no way. We were looking at the fight right now in the locker room, the meaningful shots, and a lot more of the meaningful shots were landed by me. I just feel that it didn’t go my way, but whatever. We’re 1-1, we can run it back some place like Vegas. Make it a neutral place and let’s f*cking throw down.”

Diaz seems to have turned his attention to a potential rematch with Jake Paul, as well as an eventual UFC return. Time will tell if there will be room for Diaz vs. Masvidal 3.