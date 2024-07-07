Jorge Masvidal thinks judges were influenced by pro-Nate Diaz crowd: “Make it a neutral place and let’s f*cking throw down”

By Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024

Jorge Masvidal believes a hometown advantage for Nate Diaz swayed the judges in their boxing affair.

Jorge Masvidal punches Nate Diaz

Masvidal and Diaz shared the ring inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California this past Saturday. This was a rematch from their 2019 UFC showdown, which saw “Gamebred” emerge victorious due to doctor’s stoppage.

In their boxing matchup, Diaz and Masvidal ended up going the distance. After 10 rounds of action, the Stockton native was awarded the majority decision victory. The verdict did not sit well with “Gamebred.”

RELATED: JAKE PAUL REACTS TO NATE DIAZ CALLOUT AFTER JORGE MASVIDAL BOXING MATCH: “SMH”

Jorge Masvidal Thinks Judges Favored Nate Diaz Due to Crowd

Speaking to reporters following the loss, Jorge Masvidal expressed his belief that there may have been some home cooking for Nate Diaz in Anaheim (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I definitely know the judges were influenced by the crowd,” Masvidal said at the post-fight press conference. “Because a lot of those shots were landing in the corner, I was just getting my timing, he’d throw three or four shots that wouldn’t land and then I’d throw a good power shot. I’d see that I’d hurt him and I’d back him up or he would start goofing around. Hurt him to the body numerous times.

“I think one or two of the judges only gave me two rounds. There’s just no way. We were looking at the fight right now in the locker room, the meaningful shots, and a lot more of the meaningful shots were landed by me. I just feel that it didn’t go my way, but whatever. We’re 1-1, we can run it back some place like Vegas. Make it a neutral place and let’s f*cking throw down.”

Diaz seems to have turned his attention to a potential rematch with Jake Paul, as well as an eventual UFC return. Time will tell if there will be room for Diaz vs. Masvidal 3.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz

Related

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz callout after Jorge Masvidal boxing match: "SMH"

Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024
Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Boxing, Pros react
Nate Diaz

Pros react after Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal had their highly anticipated rematch this evening in Anaheim, California.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Boxing
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide for a second time this evening, this time in the boxing ring.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Fighter Salaries Revealed: Diaz tops the list

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Nate Diaz will be making a considerable amount more money than Jorge Masvidal for tonight’s rematch in boxing.

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor
Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor places massive bet on tonight's Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch: "I feel Nate does him in EASY here"

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has placed a massive bet on tonight’s Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch.

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia issues lengthy apology, announces he's entering rehab

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2024
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia expelled by the WBC boxing following racist rant: “I’m the KKK”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024

Controversial boxing star Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC in the wake of a recent racist rant.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz continues to support Conor McGregor following UFC 303 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has continued to show his support for Conor McGregor following the latter’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

VIDEO | Streamer trolls Nate Diaz at fight week press conference, gets jumped by Diaz's team

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

A prominent streamer’s attempt to troll former UFC superstar Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal backfired.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul's manager blasts critics of Mike Tyson fight: "Age is the equalizing factor"

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

Jake Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian has a message for those who feel the scheduled boxing fight with Mike Tyson shouldn’t take place.