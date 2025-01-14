Nate Diaz responds to Islam Makhachev over water bottle incident at UFC 311 presser: “Thought religious people didn’t lie”

Nate Diaz has responded to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

The rivalry between the Diaz brothers and the Eagles MMA team is quite a lengthy one. A decade ago, Nate Diaz famously got into a scuffle with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at a World Series of Fighting event. While things didn’t get too out of hand that night, the two have been at odds ever since.

Their rivalry was renewed last month in Las Vegas. While ‘The Eagle’ wasn’t in town, Islam Makhachev was. The lightweight champion was in Sin City to help promote his UFC 311 rematch with Arman Tsarukyan. The same week, Nate Diaz arrived in Las Vegas to help corner Kron Gracie against Bryce Mitchell.

Before the UFC 311 presser, Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev’s team got into a little fracas backstage. According to the Russian, the longtime fan favorite threw a water bottle in his direction, likely due to his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev admitted that he was confused by the whole incident, revealing a recent cordial meeting with Diaz.

Nate Diaz responds to Islam Makhachev’s comments about UFC 311 press conference scuffle

Well, that meeting was news to Nate Diaz. Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 39-year-old released a lengthy post slamming Islam Makhachev and his team. According to Diaz, the UFC champion’s version of events is false, as is the story about the two having a cordial conversation in an elevator months ago.

Based on the former UFC star’s comments, it’s clear that things between the two aren’t over. However, Islam Makhachev has to shift his focus to his return on Saturday. In the main event of UFC 311 on Saturday, he will look to make his fourth defense of lightweight gold against rising contender Arman Tsarukyan.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz’s next fight remains unbooked. The 39-year-old former title challenger last appeared in the boxing ring in July, scoring a unanimous decision victory over former UFC rival Jorge Masvidal.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC star? Do you side with Nate Diaz or Islam Makhachev?