Dominick Cruz alleges Henry Cejudo turned down rematch for UFC Seattle: “He won’t take that fight”

By Josh Evanoff - January 14, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz badly wanted his last fight to be against Henry Cejudo.

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo

‘The Dominator’ recently signed a deal to return to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC Seattle next month. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Marlon Vera in late 2022, Dominick Cruz will meet Rob Font. For his part, the latter was last seen in the cage in October, scoring a unanimous decision win over Kyler Phillips.

Speaking on a recent appearance on the ‘Good Guy, Bad Guy‘ Podcast, Dominick Cruz discussed his return. There, the former UFC bantamweight champion confirmed the bout with Font would be his final appearance in the cage. While the initial fight announcement shocked fans, it wasn’t Cruz’s first choice.

In the interview, the 39-year-old revealed that he wanted to face Henry Cejudo in his retirement fight. For what it’s worth, Dominick Cruz does have a lengthy history with ‘Triple C’. The two famously met in May 2020 in the co-main event of UFC 249, where Cejudo scored a controversial second-round stoppage victory.

Dominick Cruz slams former rival Henry Cejudo ahead of UFC Seattle return

Despite being open to a rematch with Dominick Cruz in the past, ‘Triple C’ instead decided to face Song Yadong at UFC Seattle next month. It’s a decision that understandably frustrates the former UFC champion. In the interview, Cruz admitted that he’s trying to do the company a favor by facing Font on short notice, instead of Henry Cejudo.

“The UFC asked me to take a fight on short notice, I’m trying to do them a favor, too.” Dominick Cruz stated on the ‘Good Guy, Bad Guy’ Podcast discussing his UFC Seattle return. “But at the same time, I wanted the Henry [Cejudo] fight. I wanted rematches, but they weren’t going to give it to me. So, I’ve been training really hard in Mexico City and just preparing my body to stay ready so I don’t have to get ready.”

He continued, “…Well they’re not giving me, well Henry won’t take that fight. He just won’t. So, they put him on the same card with me, which is funny to me. I don’t know why Henry wouldn’t rematch me, I really don’t. The only thing I could think of is I, with my words, really embarrassed him a lot and he probably doesn’t want to go through that again.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Would you like to see Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz 2?

