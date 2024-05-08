Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match moved to new fight date, avoids UFC 302 conflict
The upcoming boxing headliner between former UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will take place on a new date to avoid viewership conflict with UFC 302.
Diaz vs. Masvidal will now take place on July 6 in Anaheim, CA, a departure from the original June 1 scheduling. News of the new Diaz vs. Masvidal date was first reported by BoxingScene.
The event will also be hosted at the Honda Center in Anaheim, as opposed to the Kia Forum in Inglewood.
Diaz vs. Masvidal will now have the opportunity to garner more viewership instead of competing with UFC 302 on June 1. UFC 302 is headlined by a UFC lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier in Newark, New Jersey.
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 rescheduled for July 6 in Anaheim
Masvidal, during the recent nationwide press tour alongside Diaz, expressed frustration with competing with UFC 302. He’s called the insistence behind the June 1 booking a ‘bad business move’.
The UFC doesn’t have an event scheduled on July 6, meaning that the Diaz/Masvidal boxing match will take a bigger platform in combat sports that weekend. The UFC is slated to take a two-week break after UFC 303, headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.
Diaz and Masvidal fought for the UFC’s inaugural BMF title at UFC 244. Masvidal won the fight by doctor’s stoppage due to a serious laceration on Diaz’s face.
After the abrupt ending to their first fight, Diaz and Masvidal were expected to potentially run it back in the cage. But, after each fighter parted ways with the UFC, their rematch will take place in a new arena.
Diaz made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul last year, losing by unanimous decision. Masvidal’s last professional boxing match was in June 2005, a majority decision win against Joseph Benjamin in Miami.
Diaz vs. Masvidal, coined ‘Last Man Standing’, will be streamed live in partnership with Fanmio. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds.