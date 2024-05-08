Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match moved to new fight date, avoids UFC 302 conflict

By Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

The upcoming boxing headliner between former UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will take place on a new date to avoid viewership conflict with UFC 302.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal

Diaz vs. Masvidal will now take place on July 6 in Anaheim, CA, a departure from the original June 1 scheduling. News of the new Diaz vs. Masvidal date was first reported by BoxingScene.

The event will also be hosted at the Honda Center in Anaheim, as opposed to the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Diaz vs. Masvidal will now have the opportunity to garner more viewership instead of competing with UFC 302 on June 1. UFC 302 is headlined by a UFC lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier in Newark, New Jersey.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 rescheduled for July 6 in Anaheim

Masvidal, during the recent nationwide press tour alongside Diaz, expressed frustration with competing with UFC 302. He’s called the insistence behind the June 1 booking a ‘bad business move’.

The UFC doesn’t have an event scheduled on July 6, meaning that the Diaz/Masvidal boxing match will take a bigger platform in combat sports that weekend. The UFC is slated to take a two-week break after UFC 303, headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

Diaz and Masvidal fought for the UFC’s inaugural BMF title at UFC 244. Masvidal won the fight by doctor’s stoppage due to a serious laceration on Diaz’s face.

After the abrupt ending to their first fight, Diaz and Masvidal were expected to potentially run it back in the cage. But, after each fighter parted ways with the UFC, their rematch will take place in a new arena.

Diaz made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul last year, losing by unanimous decision. Masvidal’s last professional boxing match was in June 2005, a majority decision win against Joseph Benjamin in Miami.

Diaz vs. Masvidal, coined ‘Last Man Standing’, will be streamed live in partnership with Fanmio. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Colby Covington, Ian Machado Garry

Colby Covington denies he's been offered Ian Machado Garry fight, responds to social media taunts

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland's coach shares prediction for Paulo Costa fight at UFC 302

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

Eric Nicksick, the head coach of Sean Strickland, expects his fighter to finish Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Jermall Charlo
Jermell Charlo

Boxing star Jermall Charlo arrested for DWI after crashing his Lamborghini in Texas

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

Undefeated WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo is in hot water after allegedly crashing his Lamborghini while intoxicated on Monday night near Pearland, TX.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes Conor McGregor is jealous of his success: "There's no other reason for him to talk about me"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has an idea why Conor McGregor is so mad at him.

Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev claims Dana White was watching an NFL game that he bet on during his UFC 297 fight against Arnold Allen

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

Movsar Evloev says Dana White was watching an NFL game he bet on during UFC 297.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira

Daniel Cormier opens up on UFC 301 media day wrestling match with Alex Pereira: "You always put the active guy over"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024
Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones reveals that he's verbally agreed to UFC return against Stipe Miocic: "I have a date"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has verbally agreed to face Stipe Miocic later this year.

Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Cory Sandhagen points to Umar Nurmagomedov's vulnerability he plans to exploit in upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi headliner

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen plans to take Umar Nurmagomedov into deep waters in their upcoming five-round clash.

Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Chael Sonnen is explaining why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to “end” Mike Tyson on July 20 in Texas

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Jake Paul is vowing to ‘end’ Mike Tyson on July 20th in Texas.