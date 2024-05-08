Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match moved to new fight date, avoids UFC 302 conflict

The upcoming boxing headliner between former UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will take place on a new date to avoid viewership conflict with UFC 302.

Diaz vs. Masvidal will now take place on July 6 in Anaheim, CA, a departure from the original June 1 scheduling. News of the new Diaz vs. Masvidal date was first reported by BoxingScene.

The event will also be hosted at the Honda Center in Anaheim, as opposed to the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Diaz vs. Masvidal will now have the opportunity to garner more viewership instead of competing with UFC 302 on June 1. UFC 302 is headlined by a UFC lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier in Newark, New Jersey.