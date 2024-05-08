Diego Ferreira explains why Mateusz Rebecki is a “perfect match” for him at UFC St. Louis, wants Bobby Green with a win

By Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

Diego Ferreira will end his nearly year-long layoff at UFC St. Louis when he takes on Mateusz Rebecki.

Diego Ferreira

Ferreira hasn’t fought since May 20th of last year when he knocked out Michael Johnson. After the fight, Ferreira welcomed a baby girl into the world and also had to focus on his gym which kept him out of action.

“First was my baby girl being born. I was supposed to fight in Vegas for Mexican Independence, but I didn’t go through because my little girl was born. I then had to help my business with my gym and that slowed me down. After that, I needed to get back into my training and be prepared for another fight, and after my last win against Michael Johnson, I wanted to recover because I was having a lot of injuries. I took this time to recover, take care of my baby girl and my business,” Diego Ferreira said to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Diego Ferreira says he was offered a different fight but wanted to return sooner than what was offered. He then was offered to face Mateusz Rebecki at UFC St. Louis on four weeks’ notice, and he calls this the perfect match for him.

“I know he’s a really aggressive fighter, a southpaw, and throws bombs. He’s a great wrestler, so that matches up for me to prove myself,” Ferreira said. “After my fight with Beneil Dariush, it made me step back and work on that, work on my wrestling defense. I want to test myself, so this is a perfect match for me.”

Against Rebecki, Ferreira is expecting him to come out aggressive and look for big shots. However, the Brazilian believes he can use his wrestling and jiu-jitsu to get the win.

“He’s going to come forward the entire time, so I’m looking for that and take advantage and go for the takedowns and show my advantage with the jiu-jitsu. Explore a little more with my wrestling and jiu-jitsu and see how sharp my hands are. I’m going to try and explore everything about this fight,” Ferreira said.

If Ferreira does get his hand raised at UFC St. Louis he says he wants to get a fight with Bobby Green next time out as he’s ready to climb the lightweight ranks again.

“My dreams now completely changed. Before, I didn’t have the goal to go for the title or be in the rankings. But, after getting wiser and more mature, I feel I can get there and I deserve to be fighting those top-five guys. I’ve been asking my coach to fight Bobby Green and I think that would be a good fight,” Ferreira concluded.

Related

Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson

Alexandre Pantoja reiterates desire for superfight against Demetrious Johnson

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024
Conor McGregor's leg
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy predicts Conor McGregor will use broken leg as "bait" at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

MMA analyst Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor will use his broken leg from three years ago as bait at UFC 303.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev promises "something special" against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has promised something special against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match moved to new fight date, avoids UFC 302 conflict

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

The upcoming boxing headliner between former UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will take place on a new date to avoid viewership conflict with UFC 302.

Colby Covington, Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Colby Covington denies he's been offered Ian Machado Garry fight, responds to social media taunts

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington called Ian Machado Garry’s bluff amidst rumors of an offered fight.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland's coach shares prediction for Paulo Costa fight at UFC 302

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes Conor McGregor is jealous of his success: "There's no other reason for him to talk about me"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has an idea why Conor McGregor is so mad at him.

Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev claims Dana White was watching an NFL game that he bet on during his UFC 297 fight against Arnold Allen

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

Movsar Evloev says Dana White was watching an NFL game he bet on during UFC 297.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier opens up on UFC 301 media day wrestling match with Alex Pereira: "You always put the active guy over"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier wants to clarify a few things about his brief scuffle with Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones reveals that he's verbally agreed to UFC return against Stipe Miocic: "I have a date"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has verbally agreed to face Stipe Miocic later this year.