Colby Covington denies he’s been offered Ian Machado Garry fight, responds to social media taunts

By Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington called Ian Machado Garry’s bluff amidst rumors of an offered fight.

Colby Covington, Ian Machado Garry

Garry called out Covington following his most recent win at UFC 298 against Geoff Neal. He defeated Neal by unanimous decision to remain unbeaten in his young promotional tenure.

Since the post-fight callout, Garry and Covington have traded barbs on social media, with Covington aiming at Garry’s marriage to his wife Layla. Last month, Garry alleged that he signed the dotted line to fight Covington at UFC 303, but that Covington hasn’t agreed to it.

Covington, in a rare interview, accused Garry of lying about the alleged fight offer.

Colby Covington calls ‘fake news’ on Ian Machado Garry’s fight claims

In a recent appearance on The Rush with Maxx Crosby, Covington cleared the air on the status of a possible fight with Garry.

“We all know that he’s a cuck, but now we know he’s a liar,” Covington said of Garry. “Because the UFC, Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], they haven’t talked to me about this fight. He’s just lying, he’s just trying to get clickbait…

“I’m gonna let them decide [my next fight]. Maybe this kid [Belal Muhammad] who’s been talking a lot, I think if I beat that guy it gets me right back to a title fight.”

Belal Muhammad is expected to be UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards’s next title challenge, potentially as soon as UFC 304. Edwards defeated Covington at UFC 296 in December.

Covington has traded wins and losses since a seven-fight winning streak en route to his first welterweight title shot. He went on to lose two title fights to Kamaru Usman, and one to Edwards.

Garry, the former Cage Warriors welterweight titleholder, is undefeated through his first 14 professional fights. He’s earned wins over the likes of Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez since his UFC debut.

Covington vs. Garry seems no closer to coming to fruition, although if the UFC matchmakers pitch the fight to Covington, it sounds like he’d accept it. One of the most heated pairings in the welterweight division could get a massive spotlight sometime in 2024.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Ian Garry UFC

Related

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland's coach shares prediction for Paulo Costa fight at UFC 302

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes Conor McGregor is jealous of his success: "There's no other reason for him to talk about me"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has an idea why Conor McGregor is so mad at him.

Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev claims Dana White was watching an NFL game that he bet on during his UFC 297 fight against Arnold Allen

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

Movsar Evloev says Dana White was watching an NFL game he bet on during UFC 297.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier opens up on UFC 301 media day wrestling match with Alex Pereira: "You always put the active guy over"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier wants to clarify a few things about his brief scuffle with Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones reveals that he's verbally agreed to UFC return against Stipe Miocic: "I have a date"

Josh Evanoff - May 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has verbally agreed to face Stipe Miocic later this year.

Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen points to Umar Nurmagomedov's vulnerability he plans to exploit in upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi headliner

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024
Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Chael Sonnen is explaining why he puts Alexandre Pantoja in the same category as GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

Video | Dricus Du Plessis revealed as ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis was revealed to be the ‘Wildebeest’ on The Masked Singer South Africa.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 301
Jonathan Martinez

What's next for the stars of UFC 301?

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 301 with the flyweight title fight headlining the event.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164, UFC St Louis
Diego Ferreira

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 164 with Diego Ferreira, Chase Hooper, and Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

The 164th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC St. Louis.