Colby Covington denies he’s been offered Ian Machado Garry fight, responds to social media taunts

Colby Covington calls ‘fake news’ on Ian Machado Garry’s fight claims

In a recent appearance on The Rush with Maxx Crosby, Covington cleared the air on the status of a possible fight with Garry.

“We all know that he’s a cuck, but now we know he’s a liar,” Covington said of Garry. “Because the UFC, Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], they haven’t talked to me about this fight. He’s just lying, he’s just trying to get clickbait…

“I’m gonna let them decide [my next fight]. Maybe this kid [Belal Muhammad] who’s been talking a lot, I think if I beat that guy it gets me right back to a title fight.”

Belal Muhammad is expected to be UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards’s next title challenge, potentially as soon as UFC 304. Edwards defeated Covington at UFC 296 in December.

Covington has traded wins and losses since a seven-fight winning streak en route to his first welterweight title shot. He went on to lose two title fights to Kamaru Usman, and one to Edwards.

Garry, the former Cage Warriors welterweight titleholder, is undefeated through his first 14 professional fights. He’s earned wins over the likes of Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez since his UFC debut.

Covington vs. Garry seems no closer to coming to fruition, although if the UFC matchmakers pitch the fight to Covington, it sounds like he’d accept it. One of the most heated pairings in the welterweight division could get a massive spotlight sometime in 2024.