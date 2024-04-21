VIDEO | Nate Diaz walks out of final tour stop with Jorge Masvidal: “Square off with yourself mother f**ker”

Nate Diaz is done promoting his upcoming boxing bout with Jorge Masvidal, as he walked out of their final tour stop on Friday night.

Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) and Masvidal (35-17 MMA) have been on a cross-country tour promoting their upcoming rematch, a boxing bout, which will take place on June 1st at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The pair of course originally collided for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s ‘BMF Title‘ at UFC 244 in November of 2019. Jorge Masvidal ultimately won that bout by second-round TKO, this after causing multiple lacerations to the face of Nate Diaz.

During their most recent stop, Diaz made it clear that he was done promoting the rematch as he shared the following remarks and proceeded to walk out of the event. Watch the footage below from ‘X‘:

“I’m done with all this sh*t! I’m cool with all this f**king talking sh*t. I got a whole team to represent. I don’t want to do none of this, I never did want to do any of it. F**k this n**ga and f**k his team, bro! I’m out, I gotta go.”

Nate Diaz would grab the mic one last time to share the following suggestion for ‘Gamebred’:

“Square off with yourself, motherf**ker!”

Diaz last competed in combat sports in August of last year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in his boxing debut. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

As for Jorge Masvidal, ‘Gamebred’ was last seen in action at UFC 287, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. That setback marked Masvidal’s fourth in a row, as he had previously suffered defeats to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman x2.

Who are you picking to win when Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal collide for a second time on June 1st in LA?