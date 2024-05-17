Deontay Wilder slams the boxing commission for licensing Mike Tyson: “I don’t think anyone cares about Mike”

By Susan Cox - May 17, 2024

Deontay Wilder is slamming the boxing commission for licensing Mike Tyson.

Deontay Wilder

Mike Tyson at age 58, will get in the ring with Jake Paul, age 27, in a professional boxing match on Saturday, July 20th, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While many are excited about the event which will air globally on Netflix, many more are believing that the boxing commission is amiss in allowing the match to occur in the first place.

Deontay Wilder is one who believes Mike Tyson should not have been given the good-to-go status by the commission because of his age and the fact that he hasn’t been active ‘in 20 years’.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

The former WBC Heavyweight Champion, Wilder, told ‘Sportsbook Review’ (via DailyMail):

“I think it’s bad the commission licensed Mike Tyson because he hasn’t been active in 20 years, so they should not just license him because of who he is, that’s how people get hurt. God forbid he gets hurt. People can get hit in the wrong place and at the wrong time, there’s lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma. It’s easy to do. He’s too old for this. At the end of the day, no one gives a f*ck about Mike. We can talk about the pros and cons, but at the end of the day, they don’t give a f*ck.”

Concluding, Deontay Wilder shared:

“I don’t think anyone cares about Mike Tyson because if they did, they wouldn’t sanction the fight. They may say they’ve done tests and all that, okay, but as long as you’re willing to suffer the consequences if something bad goes wrong. His power may not have left completely but you still need to set it up, your stamina needs to be a certain way, or it’s going to look like a clown show. I don’t want to see it to be honest. I don’t want the last thing I remember of him is him getting knocked out by a YouTuber. The last thing you do, that’s what people remember you by.”

Do you agree with the commentary from Deontay Wilder? It is generally true that people do remember you by the last thing you do.

Will you be watching on July 20th? Does Mike Tyson stand a chance?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

