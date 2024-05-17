Watch | Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk explode in final faceoff before heavyweight title fight
Heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk faced off for one final time before their highly-anticipated fight.
Fury and Usyk will battle for undisputed heavyweight championship status on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Their matchup caps off a bizarre fight week, including a heated press conference and Fury’s father getting into it with Usyk’s team.
The Fury vs. Usyk heavyweight matchup is one of the biggest in recent boxing history. Both boxers enter this fight undefeated in their careers, and one of them will likely walk away with their first loss.
Fury and Usyk came face-to-face, and head-to-head, ahead of their fight at the ceremonial weigh-in in Riyadh.
Watch Fury and Usyk come head-to-head below.
25 years in the making, the two best heavyweights in the world battle it out for 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐃 👑🔥#FuryUsyk | Tomorrow | @boxingontnt | #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/ZUF6nCgwZl
— Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) May 17, 2024
Fury enters this fight with a 34-0-1 professional record, including a split-decision win over former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou in October. He’s looking to prove he remains arguably the best heavyweight boxer in the world after a lackluster performance against Ngannou.
Usyk earned the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles by defeating Anthony Joshua in Sept. 2021. He defeated Joshua by split decision in their Aug. 2022 rematch to retain the titles.
Usyk followed up the Joshua wins with a knockout of Daniel Dubois last August. He has won his first 21 professional fights using a balance of technique and ferocious power.
Depending on the result of Saturday’s fight, an immediate rematch between Fury and Usyk could be next for both boxers. Joshua is also waiting in the wings for a potential title shot, especially if Fury walks away victorious against Usyk.
Fury and Usyk are two of the most accomplished boxers in heavyweight history, and they’ll settle for undisputed king status this weekend. If their final pre-fight faceoff was any indication, tensions are high in Riyadh between the two sides.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury