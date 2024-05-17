Watch | Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk explode in final faceoff before heavyweight title fight

Heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk faced off for one final time before their highly-anticipated fight.

Fury and Usyk will battle for undisputed heavyweight championship status on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Their matchup caps off a bizarre fight week, including a heated press conference and Fury’s father getting into it with Usyk’s team.

The Fury vs. Usyk heavyweight matchup is one of the biggest in recent boxing history. Both boxers enter this fight undefeated in their careers, and one of them will likely walk away with their first loss.

Fury and Usyk came face-to-face, and head-to-head, ahead of their fight at the ceremonial weigh-in in Riyadh.