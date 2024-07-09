Michael Bisping believes Jake Paul loss motivated Nate Diaz: “That was a wake-up call”

By Josh Evanoff - July 9, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz’s loss to Jake Paul in the boxing ring was a massive wake-up call.

Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz

Over the weekend, the former UFC title challenger returned to the boxing ring. Nearly a year after suffering a loss to Jake Paul, Nate Diaz faced former rival Jorge Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ previously handed him a stoppage loss in the octagon five years ago in the main event of UFC 244. However, the rematch was much different.

Nate Diaz wound up outboxing Jorge Masvidal across ten rounds en route to a majority decision victory. The fight was surprisingly fun and received a positive reaction online. A big part of that is thanks to Diaz, who seemingly came in better shape than his prior outing to the ring against Jake Paul. Well, that’s what UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes.

‘The Count’ reacted to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel. There, the former UFC middleweight champion was largely full of praise for the winner. While Michael Bisping expected Diaz to have a rough outing in his second trip to the ring, he was happy to be proven wrong.

RELATED: DARREN TILL CALLS FOR BOXING MATCH WITH ‘FLUFFY HANDS’ NATE DIAZ: “I WOULD LOVE TO GET THAT FIGHT”

Michael Bisping reacts to Nate Diaz’s victory over Jorge Masvidal in the boxing ring

However, Michael Bisping added that Nate Diaz’s previous loss to Jake Paul was likely a big motivator for the longtime fighter. ‘The Count’ felt that fight last year was an embarrassing one for the longtime fan favorite. However, Bisping believes that the Diaz that showed up against Paul was not the same that showed up against Masvidal on Saturday.

“That was a different Nate Diaz.” Michael Bisping stated on his YouTube channel, reacting to the boxing match. “When you look at Nate Diaz and you look at the way he performed against Jake Paul, I thought it was going to be a bad night for Nate Diaz [against Masvidal]. But, I was wrong. He came in motivated, in-shape, and was super aggressive from the get-go.”

He continued, “…Jake Paul was lucky because the Diaz that showed up against Jake Paul was not the Diaz that showed up last night against Jorge Masvidal. It just wasn’t the same guy, it wasn’t the same fighter. The attitude wasn’t the same, he was very nonchalant, he didn’t seem to care [against [Paul]. He definitely underestimated the Disney boy and that’s his own fault… I think that taught Nate Diaz a lesson, I think that was a wake-up call.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Bisping? Do you want to see Nate Diaz compete in boxing again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Michael Bisping Nate Diaz

