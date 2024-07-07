Pros react after Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal had their highly anticipated rematch this evening in Anaheim, California.

The pair had originally collided for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s ‘BMF Title‘ at UFC 244 in November of 2019, with ‘Gamebred’ ultimately winning that bout by second-round TKO, this after causing multiple lacerations to the face of the Stockton native.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA, 1-1 Boxing) had most previously competed in combat sports in August of last year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in a match that served as his professional boxing debut. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 287, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. That setback had marked Masvidal’s fourth in a row, as he had previously suffered Octagon defeats to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman x2.

Tonight’s ‘Diaz vs. Masvidal’ rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Jorge Masvidal appeared to land the cleaner and harder shots throughout the majority of the ten-round contest, but it was the toughness and volume of Nate Diaz that ultimately proved to be the difference. After thirty minutes of action, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was awarded a majority decision victory.

Official Result: Nate Diaz def. Jorge Masvidal by majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Diaz vs. Masvidal 2’ below:

I got @Showtimepettis and @GamebredFighter winning tonight … Who you got ??? — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) July 7, 2024

With @RyanGarcia getting ready to watch Nate Diaz pic.twitter.com/j8EUdaN75y — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 7, 2024

I’m team @GamebredFighter East coast beast Coast — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) July 7, 2024

Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 coming up 🥊 #JustScrap — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 7, 2024

I got Winner !!!!! — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) July 7, 2024

Shout out to both of these guys, protect yourself at all times , let’s have a great fight — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2024

3-1 Masvidal. Some powerful shots landed that round. #DiazMasvidal — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 7, 2024

Nate the much busier fighter this round. But Masvidal lands the clean harder shots at the end and steals the round for me. 5-1 Masvidal — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 7, 2024

A bit more of the same with Nate staying busier and Masvidal the cleaner shots. But Nate did enough for me. Nate gets that one. 5-2 Masvidal still ahead. #DiazMasvidal — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 7, 2024

Diaz settling for the slapping shots and entertaining the crowd. Masvidal good at stealing rounds with power shots at the end. 6-2 Masvidal #DiazMasvidal — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 7, 2024

Great last round. Diaz did enough for round 10. Masvidal should win 6-4 of the 10 round. The definite cleaner and harder shots landed. Diaz with the pressure and quantity. Just not enough powerful damaging shots in those flurry’s. #DiazMasvidal — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 7, 2024

Post-fight reacts to Nate Diaz defeating Jorge Masvidal:

Whatever the decision, that was actually a really good fight. Congrats to both men. #DiazMasvidal — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 7, 2024

98 to 92 wtf 😂 these dumb ass judges, man — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) July 7, 2024

Fuck you Nate Diaz you’re a hoe who ducked my PFL $15m MMA offer Masvidal trash too smh😅 pic.twitter.com/don2MK9yio — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 7, 2024

