Pros react after Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal had their highly anticipated rematch this evening in Anaheim, California.

The pair had originally collided for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s ‘BMF Title‘ at UFC 244 in November of 2019, with ‘Gamebred’ ultimately winning that bout by second-round TKO, this after causing multiple lacerations to the face of the Stockton native.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA, 1-1 Boxing) had most previously competed in combat sports in August of last year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in a match that served as his professional boxing debut. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 287, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. That setback had marked Masvidal’s fourth in a row, as he had previously suffered Octagon defeats to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman x2.

Tonight’s ‘Diaz vs. Masvidal’ rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Jorge Masvidal appeared to land the cleaner and harder shots throughout the majority of the ten-round contest, but it was the toughness and volume of Nate Diaz that ultimately proved to be the difference. After thirty minutes of action, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was awarded a majority decision victory.

Official Result: Nate Diaz def. Jorge Masvidal by majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Diaz vs. Masvidal 2’ below:

Post-fight reacts to Nate Diaz defeating Jorge Masvidal:

What did you think of tonight’s Diaz vs. Masvidal rematch? Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight next following his majority decision victory over Jorge Masvidal this evening in California?

