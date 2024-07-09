Sean Strickland slams Khamzat Chimaev for ‘SMASH’ token failure: “Rich and still try to scam your fans”

By Josh Evanoff - July 9, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has taken aim at Khamzat Chimaev.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev

It’s been a rough month for ‘Borz’. Late last month, Khamzat Chimaev was set to return to the cage in Saudi Arabia against former UFC champion Robert Whittaker. However, just a few weeks before fight day, the Chechen pulled out due to illness. In his place, Ikram Aliskerov was handed a knockout loss by ‘The Reaper’.

Not long after pulling out, Khamzat Chimaev found himself embroiled in controversy. In the ever-evolving and chaotic world of cryptocurrency, there are many tokens created. Well, Chimaev lent his likeness to the ‘SMASH’ token, which has been suspected to be a pump-and-dump scheme by many fans online.

Some allege that Khamzat Chimaev stole upwards of $1 million dollars from investors into the coin. Well, the whole situation hasn’t sat well with one Sean Strickland. Taking to X earlier today, the former UFC middleweight champion ripped into ‘Borz’ for allegedly stealing money from fans. Strickland added that he’s been approached to make a coin before, but always refused.

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland rips into Khamzat Chimaev for ‘SMASH’ token

As of now, Khamzat Chimaev has yet to comment on the situation directly. It’s also unlikely that the middleweight contender will respond to Sean Strickland either. As of now, both men are currently preparing for their returns to the octagon, which likely won’t come against each other.

Despite Khamzat Chimaev’s pull-out against Whittaker last month, he’s already returned to training. While he has no official return date, he has been linked to UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. ‘Borz’ previously competed in Abu Dhabi for his latest fight, a majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman last year.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is fresh off a split-decision win over Paulo Costa last month at UFC 302. Following the victory, ‘Tarzan’ announced plans to sit out and wait for the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis.

What do you make of these comments about Khamzat Chimaev? Do you agree with former UFC champion Sean Strickland?

