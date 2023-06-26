Chris Avila refutes Esquiva Falcao’s claim that Nate Diaz “looked like he was dying” during sparring session: “That guy got f**ked up”

Chris Avila has hit back at Esquiva Falcao for his claims that Nate Diaz didn’t look good during their recent sparring session.

Earlier this month, boxing star Esquiva Falcao trained and sparred alongside Nate Diaz. In the eyes of Falcao, though, things didn’t go all too well, as he claimed Diaz was struggling throughout the course of their session.

RELATED: UNDEFEATED BOXER ESQUIVA FALCAO OPENS UP ON RECENT SPARRING MATCH WITH NATE DIAZ: “IT LOOKED LIKE HE WAS DYING”

As many fans know, Nate Diaz is set to make his pro boxing debut later this summer when he goes head-to-head with Jake Paul. Up to this point, nobody has really had any idea of what Nate can bring to the table – and in many ways, we still don’t.

During a recent interview, his close friend Chris Avila lashed out at Esquiva Falcao over his comments.

“Bro, that guy got f—– up,” Avila said. “Yeah, we just got back — we were out in LA and we went to a boxing gym, this guy’s like a silver medalist out of Brazil and whatever. He’s 30-0, he’s fighting for a world title next week. And then boxers are like that — they’re pretty dumb. They’re passive. They’re really passive.