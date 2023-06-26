Chris Avila refutes Esquiva Falcao’s claim that Nate Diaz “looked like he was dying” during sparring session: “That guy got f**ked up”

By Harry Kettle - June 26, 2023

Chris Avila has hit back at Esquiva Falcao for his claims that Nate Diaz didn’t look good during their recent sparring session.

Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz, Boxing

Earlier this month, boxing star Esquiva Falcao trained and sparred alongside Nate Diaz. In the eyes of Falcao, though, things didn’t go all too well, as he claimed Diaz was struggling throughout the course of their session.

RELATED: UNDEFEATED BOXER ESQUIVA FALCAO OPENS UP ON RECENT SPARRING MATCH WITH NATE DIAZ: “IT LOOKED LIKE HE WAS DYING”

As many fans know, Nate Diaz is set to make his pro boxing debut later this summer when he goes head-to-head with Jake Paul. Up to this point, nobody has really had any idea of what Nate can bring to the table – and in many ways, we still don’t.

During a recent interview, his close friend Chris Avila lashed out at Esquiva Falcao over his comments.

“Bro, that guy got f—– up,” Avila said. “Yeah, we just got back — we were out in LA and we went to a boxing gym, this guy’s like a silver medalist out of Brazil and whatever. He’s 30-0, he’s fighting for a world title next week. And then boxers are like that — they’re pretty dumb. They’re passive. They’re really passive.

Avila defends Diaz

“So Nate sparred this guy, did 12 rounds. Bro, he got f—— up. He lost every round, then afterward he immediately goes to the coach, ‘Oh, I’m cutting weight, that’s why I didn’t look too good.’ And then you see on his [Instagram] story, it’s in Portuguese so we had somebody translate — and he was talking sh!t.

“The next day we went back and the coach was like, ‘Yo, he wants to spar you. So I sparred him, and then he lost every round again — and he still said goes and talks some more shit in Portuguese. But we didn’t know until after all the sparring. Anyways, to that guy, f— that guy too.”

Quotes via Boxing Scene

Do you believe Chris Avila? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Esquiva Falcao Nate Diaz UFC

Related

David Onama, UFC Jacksonville, UFC, Bonus

David Onama explains why he “celebrated like Izzy” after knocking out Gabriel Santos at UFC Jacksonville

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2023
Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker shares theory on Dricus du Plessis' UFC success: "I do believe that is one of the major reasons"

Fernando Quiles - June 25, 2023

Robert Whittaker thinks he knows why Dricus du Plessis has been nabbing some key wins in the UFC.

Luke Rockhold Alex Pereira
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold confident he would make quick work of Alex Pereira: “If I can get ten seconds on the ground, I'll f*king kill that motherf**ker”

Fernando Quiles - June 25, 2023

Luke Rockhold believes he’d be a problem for former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira.

Justin Tafa Austen Lane
UFC

Austen Lane issues apology to Justin Tafa for fight-ending eye poke at UFC Jacksonville

Fernando Quiles - June 25, 2023

Former NFL player turned MMA heavyweight Austen Lane is apologizing for how his UFC Jacksonville bout ended.

Conor McGregor Artem Lobov
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor calls out Artem Lobov for not returning to Russia: "Still in Ireland on benefits"

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

Conor McGregor has called out his former friend and training partner Artem Lobov for not returning home to Russia.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC

Ilia Topuria lists his lone stipulation for accepting a fight with Max Holloway

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023
Dana White
UFC

Dana White plans to meet with ESPN to discuss UFC extension: “We’re going to start talking strategy and obviously our future together.”

Zain Bando - June 24, 2023

The UFC intends to remain on ESPN for the foreseeable future It appears the UFC and Dana White’s relationship with ESPN won’t be ending at any point soon.

Ilia Topuria, Josh Emmett, UFC Jacksonville, UFC
Josh Emmett

Pros react after Ilia Topuria defeats Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville main featured a key featherweight contest between perennial contenders Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria
Josh Emmett

UFC Jacksonville Results: Ilia Topuria defeats Josh Emmett (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Jacksonville results, including the featherweight main event between Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville
Maycee Barber

Pros react after Maycee Barber TKO's Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville co-main featured a key women’s flyweight contest between Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber.