Chris Avila refutes Esquiva Falcao’s claim that Nate Diaz “looked like he was dying” during sparring session: “That guy got f**ked up”
Chris Avila has hit back at Esquiva Falcao for his claims that Nate Diaz didn’t look good during their recent sparring session.
Earlier this month, boxing star Esquiva Falcao trained and sparred alongside Nate Diaz. In the eyes of Falcao, though, things didn’t go all too well, as he claimed Diaz was struggling throughout the course of their session.
As many fans know, Nate Diaz is set to make his pro boxing debut later this summer when he goes head-to-head with Jake Paul. Up to this point, nobody has really had any idea of what Nate can bring to the table – and in many ways, we still don’t.
During a recent interview, his close friend Chris Avila lashed out at Esquiva Falcao over his comments.
“Bro, that guy got f—– up,” Avila said. “Yeah, we just got back — we were out in LA and we went to a boxing gym, this guy’s like a silver medalist out of Brazil and whatever. He’s 30-0, he’s fighting for a world title next week. And then boxers are like that — they’re pretty dumb. They’re passive. They’re really passive.
Avila defends Diaz
“So Nate sparred this guy, did 12 rounds. Bro, he got f—— up. He lost every round, then afterward he immediately goes to the coach, ‘Oh, I’m cutting weight, that’s why I didn’t look too good.’ And then you see on his [Instagram] story, it’s in Portuguese so we had somebody translate — and he was talking sh!t.
“The next day we went back and the coach was like, ‘Yo, he wants to spar you. So I sparred him, and then he lost every round again — and he still said goes and talks some more shit in Portuguese. But we didn’t know until after all the sparring. Anyways, to that guy, f— that guy too.”
