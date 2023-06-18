Undefeated boxer Esquiva Falcao opens up on recent sparring match with Nate Diaz: “It looked like he was dying”

By Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Undefeated middleweight boxer Esquiva Falcao has opened up on his recent sparring match with former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz.

Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz, Boxing

The 2012 Olympic Silver medalist, who has twenty knockouts on his unblemished professional record of 30-0, shared the ring with Diaz (21-13 MMA) on Wednesday and was left unimpressed by Nate’s boxing skills.

Diaz is of course slated to face Jake Paul (6-1 Boxing) in a ten-round boxing match on August 5 in Dallas, Texas.

Taking to social media, Falcao shared the following video and assessment of Nate Diaz’s skills as a boxer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esquiva Falcão (@esquivafalcao)

“At first I thought he was tired, and in the end, it looked like he was dying,” Falcao said (h/t MMAFighting). “His fighting style is crazy. You look at him and say, ‘Oh, he’s tired,’ and then we started sparring. [Coach] Robert [Garcia] told me in the second round, ‘He’s tired already, hold back a little bit and keep the rhythm so he does at least 10 rounds.’”

Esquiva Falcao continued:

“I held back and kept boxing, and we did 12 rounds. He was tired, but taking punches and throwing, too. [He] is bad, [he] is bad, but since he’s too heavy — he’s overweight, probably around 220 pounds or more — and I’m the only big guy in the gym, I had to do it. But I liked doing it.”

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set to fight at 185lbs, and if Falcao is to be believed, that weight will not bode well for the former UFC star.

Diaz of course spent his entire Ultimate Fighting Championship career fighting at either 155 or 170lbs. The Stockton Native most recently competed at last year’s UFC 279 event, earning a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at welterweight.

What do you think of Esquiva Falcao’s claim that Nate Diaz looked like he was dying during their recent sparring session? Are you picking Diaz to defeat Paul this August?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Esquiva Falcao Nate Diaz

Related

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday"

Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023
Jon Jones and Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

UFC champion Jon Jones says talks of Tyson Fury fight are very much real: “1 boxing fight. 1 MMA fight”

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Jon Jones says talks with Tyson Fury are legit.

Regis Prograis and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Boxing champion Regis Prograis reflects on sparring session with Nate Diaz: "We just beat each other up"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis has discussed sparring with Nate Diaz.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou confirms "advanced discussions" with Deontay Wilder for two-fight deal

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has confirmed ongoing talks with Deontay Wilder.

Eddie Hearn
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz requests extended rounds for upcoming Jake Paul boxing match, ‘The Problem Child’ accepts

Susan Cox - June 13, 2023

Nate Diaz is requesting extended rounds in the upcoming Jake Paul boxing match and ‘The Problem Child’ has accepted.

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz scoffs at the idea of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fighting for the BMF title: “I don't feel they fit the criteria”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2023
Tyson Fury

Exclusive: Surprise! Tyson Fury goes full Steve Aoki at Jon Nutt's Fight Circus birthday party

Andrew Whitelaw - June 12, 2023

Tyson Fury ensured that Jon Nutt had a birthday to remember at Fight Circus Vol. 7: Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Sausages in Thailand this weekend.

Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez retires from boxing at 25, just two days after becoming WBO light welterweight champ

Cole Shelton - June 12, 2023

Teofimo Lopez has announced his retirement from boxing at age 25.

John Gotti III
Conor McGregor

John Gotti III reacts following DQ loss to Floyd Mayweather, asks Conor McGregor for backup

Susan Cox - June 12, 2023

John Gotti III is reacting following his DQ loss to Floyd Mayweather and asking Conor McGregor for backup.

Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Pros react after Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III ends in wild brawl

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023

A handful of fighters have given their thoughts following the brawl that came after Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III last weekend.