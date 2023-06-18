Undefeated boxer Esquiva Falcao opens up on recent sparring match with Nate Diaz: “It looked like he was dying”

Undefeated middleweight boxer Esquiva Falcao has opened up on his recent sparring match with former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz.

The 2012 Olympic Silver medalist, who has twenty knockouts on his unblemished professional record of 30-0, shared the ring with Diaz (21-13 MMA) on Wednesday and was left unimpressed by Nate’s boxing skills.

Diaz is of course slated to face Jake Paul (6-1 Boxing) in a ten-round boxing match on August 5 in Dallas, Texas.

Taking to social media, Falcao shared the following video and assessment of Nate Diaz’s skills as a boxer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esquiva Falcão (@esquivafalcao)

“At first I thought he was tired, and in the end, it looked like he was dying,” Falcao said (h/t MMAFighting). “His fighting style is crazy. You look at him and say, ‘Oh, he’s tired,’ and then we started sparring. [Coach] Robert [Garcia] told me in the second round, ‘He’s tired already, hold back a little bit and keep the rhythm so he does at least 10 rounds.’”

Esquiva Falcao continued:

“I held back and kept boxing, and we did 12 rounds. He was tired, but taking punches and throwing, too. [He] is bad, [he] is bad, but since he’s too heavy — he’s overweight, probably around 220 pounds or more — and I’m the only big guy in the gym, I had to do it. But I liked doing it.”

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set to fight at 185lbs, and if Falcao is to be believed, that weight will not bode well for the former UFC star.

Diaz of course spent his entire Ultimate Fighting Championship career fighting at either 155 or 170lbs. The Stockton Native most recently competed at last year’s UFC 279 event, earning a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at welterweight.

What do you think of Esquiva Falcao’s claim that Nate Diaz looked like he was dying during their recent sparring session? Are you picking Diaz to defeat Paul this August?