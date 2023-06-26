Chatri Sityodtong declares ONE Championship’s Anatoly Malykhin as the best MMA heavyweight on the planet

ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong believes Anatoly Malykhin is the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts.

Last week, Anatoly Malykhin went head to head with Arjan Bhullar in a heavyweight title unification bout. From beginning to end, the Russian sensation seemed to have the upperhand, eventually managing to finish Bhullar via strikes.

It was the kind of win that the 35-year-old needed to really cement his legacy. He now holds an unbeaten record of 13-0, with the expectation being that he will continue to take on all comers at heavyweight.

Of course, for many, it’d be great to see him head to the likes of UFC, PFL and Bellator in order to see what he can accomplish over there. During the post-fight interviews, Chatri Sityodtong made sure to let the world know how valuable he thinks Malykhin is by making a big statement.

Chatri grabs the mic and declares Malykhin to be the best heavyweight on the planet. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 23, 2023

