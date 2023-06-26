Chatri Sityodtong declares ONE Championship’s Anatoly Malykhin as the best MMA heavyweight on the planet

By Harry Kettle - June 26, 2023

ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong believes Anatoly Malykhin is the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts.

Anatoly Malykhin

Last week, Anatoly Malykhin went head to head with Arjan Bhullar in a heavyweight title unification bout. From beginning to end, the Russian sensation seemed to have the upperhand, eventually managing to finish Bhullar via strikes.

It was the kind of win that the 35-year-old needed to really cement his legacy. He now holds an unbeaten record of 13-0, with the expectation being that he will continue to take on all comers at heavyweight.

RELATED: ANATOLY MALYKHIN’S COACH HINTS AT FRANCIS NGANNOU CLASH IN ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Of course, for many, it’d be great to see him head to the likes of UFC, PFL and Bellator in order to see what he can accomplish over there. During the post-fight interviews, Chatri Sityodtong made sure to let the world know how valuable he thinks Malykhin is by making a big statement.

“Chatri grabs the mic and declares Malykhin to be the best heavyweight on the planet.”

Chatri backs Malykhin

There is, of course, no real way to prove or deny a claim such as this one right now. All the champion can do is focus on any challengers who are in front of him, and if he wants to try something new, he can do so at a later point.

Chatri Sityodtong, meanwhile, certainly isn’t afraid to make a big claim. He wants ONE to be recognized as the best MMA product on the market, as the promotion continues to go from strength to strength.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how the conversation develops surrounding Malykhin given his incredible run up to this point.

Do you agree with the statement made by Chatri Sityodtong? What do you believe should be next for Anatoly Malykhin? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

