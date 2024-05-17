Mike Tyson throws shade at Jake Paul ahead of upcoming boxing match: “He couldn’t even knockout Nick Diaz”

Mike Tyson has thrown shade at Jake Paul ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

It won’t be long now – on Saturday July 20th – we will see a professional boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be streamed globally on Netflix.

Tyson, who will be 58 at the time of the bout, has a record 50 wins (44 by KO) and 6 losses in the ring.

Paul, much younger at 27, is sporting 9 wins (6 by KO) and 1 loss in the ring.

The banter has been going back and forth between the two boxers leading up to their summer bout.

It was during a recent press conference to promote the event that Mike Tyson questioned Jake Paul’s punching power and ended up taking a shot at Nate Diaz in the process saying:

“He couldn’t even knock out Nick Diaz…how’s he gonna knock me out?…What’s the guy Anderson Silva? Those are little guys how’s he gonna knock me out?”

Of course, that comment created a lot of laughter from the crowd when the former heavyweight champion mixed up ‘Nate’ with ‘Nick’ Diaz. It was the younger Diaz brother, Nate, who fought and lost to ‘The Problem Child’ on August 5th of 2023.

Maybe it was just a senior’s moment??

As for Mike Tyson bringing up Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson Silva, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ continued with:

“What’s the other guy, Anderson Silva, he didn’t knock those little guys, how he going to knock me out?” Who did he knock out, little children, he didn’t knock, never knocked out a real man, come on…”.

Jake Paul did fight Anderson Silva in October of 2022 and won via unanimous decision.

The Tyson vs. Paul fight is scheduled for eight rounds.

Tyson concluded the press conference with a warning to Paul:

“Once he’s in that ring, he has to fight like his life depends on it, because it will be.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul this summer? Any bets on who will come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!