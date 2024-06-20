Mike Perry vows to humble Jake Paul and foil his future plans: “I’m going to make it look easy”

By Susan Cox - June 20, 2024

Mike Perry is vowing to humble Jake Paul and foil his future plans.

Mike Perry, Jake Paul

July 20th was to see Jake Paul vs. former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson in a professional boxing match, however ‘Iron Mike’ had to pull out of the bout due to illness. The two will now meet on Friday, November 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas which will be streamed globally on Netflix.

Paul, not wanting to wait around, challenged Mike Perry to a boxing match.

In a statement, Paul told ‘ESPN’:

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry. He’s a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson.”

It will be Mike Perry vs. Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match on Saturday, July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

‘Platinum’ took to ‘Instagram‘ with a press release saying:

“Jake Paul claims he fears no man, but on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth: he just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike. I’m going to make it look easy and I’m going to teach Jake Paul the most he’s ever learned about fighting.”

So, there you have it, the former UFC fighter who currently competes in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship with an undefeated record of 5-0 (3 by KO) claims he will have a thing or two to teach Paul about fighting.

Will you be watching on July 20th? Do you think Mike Perry can hand Jake Paul his 2nd loss in the ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry

