Team McGregor denies “rehab” claims made by Chael Sonnen

Team McGregor is denying the claims made by Chael Sonnen that ‘Notorious’ is out of UFC 303 due to a stint in rehab.

It was almost a week ago that UFC CEO Dana White announced the fight between Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) was off for UFC 303, which was to have taken place on Saturday June 29th. The reason being that McGregor had suffered an injury.

Sonnen, in a video posted to ‘X’ made some bold claims about ‘Notorious’:

“What an incredible irony that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol and one side is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol. Not that that has anything to do with this. Did it just get hot in here? Oh, it just got hot in here. Oh, the big guy just came out and said it, he wasn’t supposed to talk about that.”

Continuing, Sonnen shared:

“Two guys are pushing alcohol, totally unrelated story. And then another guy is in rehab for alcohol and other substances. I’m just saying, that’s a tough story to tell. Not for nothing, that gets to be a little bit tough. Have this proper drink, I’ll see you in a proper while, cuz I’m in a proper facility right now, watching me not have drinks.”

Well, PR representative for McGregor, Karen Kessler, is having none of that kind of talk about the Irishman.

Kessler reached out to ‘TMZ‘ saying:

“The fight was canceled after an injury he sustained during training. He is looking forward to a new date.”

Reaching out again to ‘The New York Post’ Kessler shared:

“Mr. McGregor is with his family — and any other reports are incorrect.”

In response to his previous commentary, Sonnen took to his YouTube channel, seemingly to walk things back…

“I do not know that Conor (McGregor) is in rehab, for one. For two, I would not begrudge or tease Conor in the least if he was in rehab. I would be very proud of Conor, and I would imagine for somebody in his spot, to go into rehab is something you want to keep quiet. To do that in Ireland, I would imagine that he would have needed to humble himself greatly.”

Concluding, Sonnen said:

“So, first off, I don’t know that he’s in rehab. Secondly, if he is in rehab, that would be awesome. That would be good stuff.”

Are you in Camp Sonnen or do you believe Kessler’s account of what’s happening with McGregor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!