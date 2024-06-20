Joilton Lutterbach confirms he used PEDs which led to UFC Saudi Arabia withdrawal: “I actually used Juice”

By Cole Shelton - June 20, 2024

Joilton Lutterbach confirms he did take performance-enhancing drugs which led to him being pulled from his UFC Saudi Arabia fight.

Joilton Lutterbach

Lutterbach stepped up on short notice to face Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia. However, it was revealed on Wednesday that he was out of the fight, as he claimed the anti-doping commission pulled him from the fight after a banned substance was found in his urine.

Now, Joilton Lutterbach has taken to Instagram to reveal he did take PEDs as he didn’t think he would be getting signed to the UFC.

“Thank you for all the messages of affection during this difficult time. I actually used Juice 3 months ago and had no idea that I would sign with the @ufc. I could have hidden in the mountains or gone to Thailand to hide as many do and are not tested, but I preferred to take the risk and believe I was clean and fit to fight,” Lutterbach wrote on Instagram.

“I signed the contract 3 weeks ago and so I figured I was in the clear. My case will be analyzed by Combat Sport anti-doping and Sub Zero will certainly be frozen for a few months without fighting or freezing anyone. I would like to say sorry to the @ufc and to my opponent Shara. I will be frozen and not dead. I will be back soon!,” Lutterbach continued.

It is rare for a fighter to openly admit they took PED’s, but Joilton Lutterbach did just that. Whether or not he will remain a UFC fighter is to be seen, as he only got the contract to take the short-notice fight against Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Joilton Lutterbach is 38-10 and one NC as a pro MMA fighter. Before signing with the UFC, Lutterbach was competing at Karate Combat. The Brazilian also fought in the PFL, going 0-2 dropping split decisions to Raush Manfio and Clay Collard in the 2021 season. Lutterbach has also fought for promotions like KSW, Cage Warriors, and Brave CF among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

UFC

