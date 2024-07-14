Mike Perry doubts Jake Paul ever fights him under bare-knuckle rules: “I’m going to beat him with 10-ounce gloves on”

By Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Mike Perry doesn’t believe Jake Paul would ever agree to fight him under bare-knuckle boxing rules.

Mike Perry

Perry and Paul are set to throw down in a traditional boxing match on July 20th. Perry received the opportunity after Paul’s fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson had to be pushed back after “Iron” Mike suffered an ulcer flareup during a flight.

While “The Problem Child” has agreed to throw down with Perry, “Platinum” isn’t sold that Paul would ever want to fight him under the BKFC banner.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY BELIEVE JAKE PAUL IS DEFINITELY USING STEROIDS AHEAD OF THEIR BOXING BOUT: “HE’S GOTTA BE HOT”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry in Bare-Knuckle? Don’t Count on it

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Mike Perry said that once Jake Paul shares the ring with him under traditional Queensberry rules, he won’t dare think about facing him in bare-knuckle.

“One thing I want to remind Jake over and over again is that he wouldn’t do a bare-knuckle fight,” Perry told MMA Fighting. “Whether he says he would or not, especially after this fight in 10-ounce gloves. He wants to bring it up like ‘boxing is this incredible sport and these hooligans are out there doing this bare-knuckle stuff’ and blah, blah, blah.

“I’m going to beat him with 10-ounce gloves on. He definitely won’t want to do bare-knuckle after that.”

Perry has vowed to snatch the Mike Tyson fight away from Paul. Most agree that he certainly has a chance against Paul given his grit and toughness. While Paul is indeed facing another MMA fighter in boxing, Perry is in his prime and many argue he’s never looked sharper in combat sports action.

Whether or not that will translate against “The Problem Child” remains to be seen, but “Platinum” certainly feels he can do damage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

bare knuckle boxing Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry

Related

Jake Paul, Mike Perry

Video | Jake Paul prank calls Mike Perry ahead of their upcoming boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024
Gervonta Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko
Gervonta Davis

REPORT | Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko targeted for November in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024

According to Bob Arum, a boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko is in the works.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Jake Paul wants PFL fight against Mike Perry after boxing match: "My wrestling background is going to come out!"

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2024

After Jake Paul faces Mike Perry in the boxing ring, he’s down to face him in the PFL cage.

Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Former UFC champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans targeting November rematch in boxing: “I need to get that win back”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

Former UFC champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans are aiming for a boxing showdown against one another later this year.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Joe Rogan believes “the fix was in” with the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given a controversial view on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing match.

Ryan Garcia

VIDEO | Ryan Garcia accused of breaking into and destroying his ex's home: "Ima' find you!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 9, 2024
Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz jabs Jorge Masvidal after 'Gamebred' cries foul over boxing match scorecards

Curtis Calhoun - July 9, 2024

There remains no love between former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after their battle in the boxing ring last weekend.

Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping believes Jake Paul loss motivated Nate Diaz: "That was a wake-up call"

Josh Evanoff - July 9, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz’s loss to Jake Paul in the boxing ring was a massive wake-up call.

Jorge Masvidal punches Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal outweighed Nate Diaz by nearly fifteen pounds the night of their boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2024

Jorge Masvidal reportedly outweighed rival Nate Diaz by almost fifteen pounds in their boxing showdown last weekend.

Darren Till and Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Darren Till shoots down bare-knuckle fight against Mike Perry: "F**k that"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2024

Darren Till isn’t interested in fighting Mike Perry in bare-knuckle.