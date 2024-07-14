Mike Perry doubts Jake Paul ever fights him under bare-knuckle rules: “I’m going to beat him with 10-ounce gloves on”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry in Bare-Knuckle? Don’t Count on it

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Mike Perry said that once Jake Paul shares the ring with him under traditional Queensberry rules, he won’t dare think about facing him in bare-knuckle.

“One thing I want to remind Jake over and over again is that he wouldn’t do a bare-knuckle fight,” Perry told MMA Fighting. “Whether he says he would or not, especially after this fight in 10-ounce gloves. He wants to bring it up like ‘boxing is this incredible sport and these hooligans are out there doing this bare-knuckle stuff’ and blah, blah, blah.

“I’m going to beat him with 10-ounce gloves on. He definitely won’t want to do bare-knuckle after that.”

Perry has vowed to snatch the Mike Tyson fight away from Paul. Most agree that he certainly has a chance against Paul given his grit and toughness. While Paul is indeed facing another MMA fighter in boxing, Perry is in his prime and many argue he’s never looked sharper in combat sports action.

Whether or not that will translate against “The Problem Child” remains to be seen, but “Platinum” certainly feels he can do damage.